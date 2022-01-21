A Welcome Change! Activist Sarah Gill Becomes Pakistan's First Transgender Doctor

Sarah Gill cleared her final MBBS exam and scripted history as the first transgender doctor of Pakistan. She completed her education at the Jinnah Medical and Dental College (JMDC) in Karachi. Apart from studying medical sciences, she was also associated with an NGO that worked for transgender people in the country. While her classmates knew her identity, she had to fill out the form by categorising herself as male because of her parents' insistence.

'Everything Can Be Achieved'

Pakistan's Tribune quoted her, "Being transgender, I faced many serious problems in my education, but I never lost my courage," she said. "I would ask all transgender persons to come forward in the field of education," she added. "I have worked hard to become a doctor. With hard work and dedication, everything can be achieved." She encourages people to stop throwing their children out of their families because of the pressure from society. She said, "It's just the start; things will get better in the future".

A Unique Institute For Transgender Community

Moreover, she encouraged the youth of Pakistan by saying that nobody can stop you from achieving something if you are passionate about it. She said," There are difficulties in life. I wanted to make Pakistan famous, and my parents have also accepted me after becoming a doctor". In recent years, Pakistan has been taking several steps to be more inclusive of the transgender community and registering people as transgender citizens. In July 2021, members from the community attended the first day of their school after a unique institute was opened for them in Multan.

Also Read: Over 250 Signatories Write Open Letter To PM, President Over Women's Safety Concerns