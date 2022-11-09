All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Towards Inclusivity! Maharashtra To Reserve A Police Sub-Inspector Post For Transgender Community

Image Credit: IPF, Wikimedia (Representational)

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Towards Inclusivity! Maharashtra To Reserve A Police Sub-Inspector Post For Transgender Community

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Maharashtra,  9 Nov 2022 9:18 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The matter came to light after a transgender candidate, Vinayak Kashid, sought to apply for the police sub-inspector post. Kashid was a male by birth but later chose to be a female. Kashid sought reservation of posts for transgender persons in the recruitment of 800 police sub-inspector posts.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has directed the state government to ensure that one post of police sub-inspector is reserved for people from the transgender community.

The MAT Chairperson, Mridula Bhatkar, mentioned that this step was bound by the Supreme Court (SC) in the 2014 judgment, where all the state governments were asked to have a reservation system for members of the transgender community for all public administrative services.

The matter came to light after a transgender candidate, Vinayak Kashid, sought to apply for the police sub-inspector post. Kashid was a male by birth but later chose to be a female. Kashid sought reservation of posts for transgender persons in the recruitment of 800 police sub-inspector posts.

Bound By Apex Court

Earlier this year, the MAT asked the Maharashtra government to design a policy within six months to provide reservations to transgenders in the state public offices and educational institutions. The state government lawyer, on Monday (November 7), informed the bench of MAT that it's still working on framing a reservation policy for transgender people, Scroll reported.

Following this, MAT directed the state government to follow the rules and regulations set by the apex court, which mentions that all the state governments should have a reservation policy for the admission of transgender people in public offices and educational institutes.

Apart from Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has already rolled out a one per cent reservation scheme for transgenders across all the ranks in the state police department. Notably, the Chhattisgarh government has also recruited several transgender candidates as constables in the state police force.

Also Read: 'Unlawful Detention': 16 Indian Sailors Held Hostage By Equatorial Guinea Navy, Seek Help From Centre For Release

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Maharashtra 
Transgender Reservation 
Transgender In Police 

Must Reads

IIM Nagpur Trains Over 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices, To Benefit 2 Lakh Farmers
Economic Backwardness, Social Stigma Cannot Be Reason for Medical Termination of Pregnancy: Kerala HC
Old Video From China Tourism Day Viral As Visuals From Kerala
No, A Hindu Did Not Burn Quran In Shahjahanpur; No Communal Angle In Case Of Burning Of Quran
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X