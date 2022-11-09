Towards Inclusivity! Maharashtra To Reserve A Police Sub-Inspector Post For Transgender Community

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has directed the state government to ensure that one post of police sub-inspector is reserved for people from the transgender community.

The MAT Chairperson, Mridula Bhatkar, mentioned that this step was bound by the Supreme Court (SC) in the 2014 judgment, where all the state governments were asked to have a reservation system for members of the transgender community for all public administrative services.

The matter came to light after a transgender candidate, Vinayak Kashid, sought to apply for the police sub-inspector post. Kashid was a male by birth but later chose to be a female. Kashid sought reservation of posts for transgender persons in the recruitment of 800 police sub-inspector posts.

Bound By Apex Court

Earlier this year, the MAT asked the Maharashtra government to design a policy within six months to provide reservations to transgenders in the state public offices and educational institutions. The state government lawyer, on Monday (November 7), informed the bench of MAT that it's still working on framing a reservation policy for transgender people, Scroll reported.

Following this, MAT directed the state government to follow the rules and regulations set by the apex court, which mentions that all the state governments should have a reservation policy for the admission of transgender people in public offices and educational institutes.

Apart from Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has already rolled out a one per cent reservation scheme for transgenders across all the ranks in the state police department. Notably, the Chhattisgarh government has also recruited several transgender candidates as constables in the state police force.

