West Bengal: LGBTQ Activists Stages Protes Over Inaction Of Transgender Development Board

Image Credit: Unsplash, Unsplash

LGBTQ+
West Bengal,  10 Aug 2022 6:25 AM GMT

The LGBTQ community members in Kolkata held a protest on Monday over the inaction of the West Bengal Transgender Board in fulfilling the promises with which it was constituted in 2015.

The members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community staged a protest on the streets of Kolkata on Monday over the inaction of the West Bengal Transgender Development Board (WBTDB) in fulfilling the commitments and promises with which it was constituted in 2015.

The famous Kolkata-based LGBTQ activist Ranjita Sinha led the protest, who was herself the board member of the WBTDB when it was formed in 2015 under the Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Department. The protest primarily focused on the inaction of the board to fulfilling the promises, which included making a separate identity card for the LGBTQ community.

The protest participants mentioned that the board was formed upon the recommendation of the National Legal Services Authority. Still, it has just remained on the papers as no work towards the betterment of the LGBTQ community has been done yet. The participant added that the long-standing demand was to provide a separate identity card that the state government agreed to offer, but there has been no progress, IANS reported.

'Seven Years, Yet No Promises Fulfilled'

The LGBTQ activist Ranjita Sinha said, "Apart from failing to meet the promise of a separate identity card, the commitment to provide reservation in the government institutes and state government jobs also remains blurred. It has been seven years since the formation of the board, yet all the promises remain to be fulfilled."

At the time of formation, the board also promised to make sex-assignment surgeries at a subsidised rate in the government medical colleges and hospitals, which have also been neglected. Another city-based LGBTQ activist said that in other states, the governments provide binary cards to the LGBTQ community, but we have been facing the board's negligence.

A protest participant said that the board also promised that a separate community toilet facility for the transgender community would be built in the coming days. Still, no single such toilets have been made so far. The board's inaction towards fulfilling the prior commitments made to the LGBTQ members is a concern, which the community members want to be fulfilled immediately without any further delay.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Belathur Residents Protest Against BBMP Over Poor Road Conditions After Rainfall

