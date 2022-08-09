Bengaluru: Belathur Residents Protest Against BBMP Over Poor Road Conditions After Rainfall

All section
Karnataka,  9 Aug 2022

The infrastructure and deplorable conditions of the road prompted another protest against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike on Sunday. The residents taking to the streets highlighted the poor condition after the area was flooded with rainfall.

The poor road conditions after rainfall and other basic amenities in Bengaluru's Belathur prompted a protest led by the residents on Sunday (August 7). All came down to the street holding posters and banners, demanding immediate action by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP).

The residents alleged that many parts of the road in the Belathur area caved in after a rainfall led to waterlogging, and the site still lacks basic amenities- footpaths and decent roads. A video of the protest surfaced across social media platforms, which shows a large crowd standing on both sides of the road and protesting against the civic body, reported Hindustan Times.

'Indifference To Taxpayers'

A Twitter handle named Belathur Rising, a resident's welfare association, wrote, "Will you wake up at least after this protest? (Tagged PC Mohan, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the area MP, as well as the civic body). Need your urgent attention on Belathur, which is now carved out as a new ward. We don't have basic infra. People are facing issues with flooding, roads, nuisance from liquor shops, etc."

The tweet invited several comments from the netizens, slamming Bengaluru's civic body and the ruling government. A user wrote, "It's a shame we have to fight for basics like road, drains, street lights in #Belathur, which is part of #BBMP. Request Politicians & Authorities to show attention and stop showing indifference to taxpayers here."

Recently, another protest was staged by the residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur against the BBMP. A video was posted online where the parents were seen sending their children to school on tractors as they couldn't take out the vehicles due to waterlogging.

As a matter of fact, Bengaluru has received more rainfall than in August of the past five years. The issue of waterlogging is prevailing across the city and due to which many roads have been caved in completely, posing questions about the construction quality.

Also Read: 'Beaten For Dowry, Giving Birth To Girl Child': Bijnor Woman Died By Suicide In NY After 8 Yrs Of Domestic Abuse

