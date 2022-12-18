Inclusive Healthcare! In A First, Cloud Clinics Launched For LGBTQIA+ Community In Bengaluru

Borderless.lgbt, the world's first health and wellness cloud platform devoted to LGBT healthcare, has launched a cloud clinic in Bengaluru, where global experts will work alongside doctors from local community clinics to deliver treatments. After Vietnam, India is now the second country to have this initiative. It would provide a space with clinical competence and no judgment for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to communicate their difficulties openly.

Global Community Of Doctors

Many doctors lack expertise in treating members of the LGBT community across the world, especially in countries where LGBT laws are still in their infancy. However, in countries where laws regarding the community are in place, doctors see them more and treat them for extended periods, said Dr Wei Siang You, founder and chairman of Borderless Healthcare Group. He added, "Such doctors, within and outside India, will support doctors in the local clinics."

Services include HIV treatment, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and cancer, all of which have different risk profiles for LGBT community members. It will also include counselling and family planning.

Dr Wei spoke about the success of this initiative in Vietnam, and on asking why India was chosen as the second country to have this initiative, he told The Logical Indian that India has a prominent LGBT community comprising 104 million members. He stated that India has begun to embrace members of the community, has moved away from traditional ideas, and has a lot of promise in the health and wellness space.

Highlighting India's response to the initiative, he said several health professionals had shown interest in assisting the clinics, allowing global experts to collaborate with local doctors. Dr Wei elaborated on the plan, saying that clinics may be accessible over the cloud via a mobile phone, computer system, or smart TV.

Hope For Better Future



Tan, a member of the queer community who lives in Bangalore said, "It's tough for queer people, especially trans and non-binary people, to avail queer affirming medical care in this country, given the misogyny that exists in medicine. People assigned the gender female at birth with ASD get wrongly diagnosed with BPD or Bi-polar Disorder. Transgenders don't find the right aftercare post or pre-surgery, and finding a safe space for HRT is hard. Puberty blockers are still a dream for many of us. In a situation like this having a queer affirming medical space does give hope for a better future for queer people in medicine."

With around 400 million LGBT individuals worldwide, only a tiny portion of the global healthcare system provides LGBTQ-specific services, claims Borderless.lgbt. They aim to provide instant access to international healthcare and allied healthcare experts and personalized LGBTQ health and wellness products and services. The dedicated platform will begin signing up local doctors in India who are interested in collaborating with global LGBTQ health and wellness experts to establish a new healthcare delivery model in India through the LGBTQ clinic-of-the-future and technology-enabled home health.

Also Read: In Landmark Move, US President Joe Biden Signs Same-Sex Marriage Bill, White House Lights Up With Rainbow Colours