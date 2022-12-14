All section
Caste discrimination
In Landmark Move, US President Joe Biden Signs Same-Sex Marriage Bill, White House Lights Up With Rainbow Colours

LGBTQ+
In Landmark Move, US President Joe Biden Signs Same-Sex Marriage Bill, White House Lights Up With Rainbow Colours

Others/World,  14 Dec 2022 10:03 AM GMT

The new law, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, does not mandate states to legalise same-sex marriage, but it does require them to recognise a marriage as long as it's valid in the state where it was performed.

In a legislative milestone, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that will grant federal protections to same-sex marriage and interracial marriages under the law. The new law, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, does not mandate states to legalise same-sex marriage, but it does require them to recognise a marriage as long as it's valid in the state where it was performed.

The bill was signed on Tuesday during a ceremony assembled on the South Lawn of the White House, in front of some 2,000 attendees. To commemorate the event, the White House was lit up with rainbow colours.

Towards Acceptance and Equality

Under the new law, the previous legislation that defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman becomes nullified. Instead, it protects interracial couples by requiring states to recognise legal marriages regardless of 'sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.'

With 39 Republicans joining Democrats in their support, the legislation was approved by the House with 258 votes in support and 169 against. The House's approval of the 'Respect for Marriage Act' follows the Senate's approval of the same bill by a vote of 61-36 the previous week.

Bipartisan passage of the bill by the House will provide peace of mind to LGBTQI+ and interracial couples, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Seen, Heard, And Validated

The first openly gay senator in the US, Tammy Baldwin, expressed 'overwhelming joy' at the passage of the law, which she helped draft in Congress, reported NDTV. She said this would go down in history and make a difference for millions of Americans. "We are telling the millions of same-sex and interracial couples that we see them and we respect them," she said.

Grammy winners Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed at the ceremony. Smith, who announced in 2019 that they are nonbinary and use they/them pronouns, sang "Stay With Me" before Lauper sang "True Colors". Lauper, a longtime LGBTQ advocate, told reporters in the White House briefing room before her performance, "We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated."

Also Read: Know How 2 Transwomen's Legal Battle Led To Maharashtra Allowing Third Gender For Police Constable Posts

