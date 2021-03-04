In A First, Chhattisgarh Police Recruits 13 People From Transgender Community As Constables

In a welcome move, the Chhattisgarh police recruited 13 people from the transgender community as constables in four districts of the state. The announcement came after the Chhattisgarh Constable Recruitment examination results for 2019-20 were declared on Monday.

Out of the 13 selected candidates, nine were recruited from the Raipur range. In total, 20 people had appeared for the exam from the city.

Director-General of Police, Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi congratulated everyone who qualified for the examination. He also pointed out that it was for the first time that they had recruited people from the transgender community as constables.

To date, only two transgender police personnel have been recruited in India- one in Tamil Nadu and another in Rajasthan.

The selected candidates expressed their happiness after getting selected.

"I am very happy today. I have no words to express my happiness. I and all my colleagues worked very hard for this exam. It was a rare opportunity for us that could change our lives, so everyone worked hard day and night," said Krishna Tandi, one of the selected candidates.

Another successful candidate, Komal Sahu, mentioned it as the biggest day of her life.

"I never thought that I would get the job of respect but it happened," said Komal as reported by The Hindustan Times.

In 2014, the Supreme Court recognised the transgender community as a third gender along with male and female. The top court also ruled that they have equal privilege over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The Chhattisgarh police decided to include the third gender in their recruitment exam in 2017.

The examination exercise was successfully conducted in 2019-20. A total of 2,038 constables were recruited in the state, including 1,736 male, 289 female and 13 people from the transgender community, shared an official from the police headquarters in Raipur.

The Kinnar Samaj and Mitwa Committee of Chhattisgarh has also thanked the Chhattisgarh government for providing this opportunity to the transgender community.

