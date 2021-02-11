UP Cops Rescue Same-Sex Couple Held Captive By Relatives Opposing Their Relationship

A woman who was held captive along with her same-sex partner in Uttar Pradesh's Thakurganj escaped from the captivity and reached out to the police for help on Tuesday.

The woman requested the cops at Thakurganj Police station to rescue her 'wife'.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, she and her partner were thrashed and tortured by their families.

She also claimed that she had got married to her partner at Buddheshwar temple on November 17.

The police officials were shocked at hearing the situation of the women and informed their seniors.

After her complaint, senior officers reached the police station to ensure that they handled this sensitive case and find a way to resolve the differences.

The woman informed officials that she and her partner were held captive at a house, and that she had managed to reach the terrace and leapt over a wall to reach the police station.

Following her complaint, the police team then reached her house in Dubagga and rescued her partner. The rescued woman was then brought to the police station.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, IP Singh, said that their families were against their relationship and both of them were locked at one of the women's house.

He also informed that they rescued and united them as per their desire.

"Their families were called to the police station and counselled. They were told that the law provides protection to same-sex couples and the families could face action if a complaint is lodged," ACP Singh said as reported by The Times Of India.

The women shared with the media persons present at the police station that both of them were adults and capable enough to earn to sustain ourselves.

The women also asserted that they don't want anyone's interference and any disturbance in their lives and they would live together happily.

