Towards Inclusivity! Chhattisgarh Police Inducts 9 Transgenders In 'Bastar Fighters' Force To Fight Naxals

The Chhattisgarh Police, in a step towards inclusivity, admitted nine people from the transgender community to the 'Bastar Fighters' force. The transgender people are part of the 2,100 constable squad constituted by the state police to be deployed in the Maoist-hit Bastar region.



The Chhattisgarh government announced in 2018 to recruit transgender people in the force to be deployed in the Bastar division. Notably, the batch of nine transgender's inducted into the force is not the first step, as 13 people from the LGBTQ community were already admitted to Chhattisgarh police in 2021.

The inspector general of Police, Bastar, Sundarraj P, said, "Since transgender persons will be inducted for the first time into police in the Bastar range, we are confident that it would add a new dimension and perspective to policing in the region," Indiatimes reported.

He added that members of security forces had to face many difficulties and challenges vis-a-vis people in the interior forest region as they didn't have sufficient knowledge about the local dialects. The Bastar Fighters will help bridge this gap.

The selected candidates will undergo training at the Police Training School Mana, Raipur before they are assigned to their duties. Out of nine selected transgender people, eight are from the Kanker district and one from the Bastar division.

How Is This Force Different?

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government decided to establish a separate force named Bastar Fighters, which hosts candidates familiar with the region's localities, culture, terrain, and language. The force is made to fight against the Naxal movement in the Bastar division.

In the notification recruitment, as many as 2,100 vacant posts were approved where 300 candidates were to be inducted into the force from seven districts of the region- Kanker, Sukma, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Kondagaon, and Dantewada. The initiative by the Chhattisgarh police will surely change the policing practices across the state and function as a model for inclusion.

