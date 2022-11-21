Meet Bobi, Transgender Candidate In MCD Polls Who Wants To Help Trans Community & Underprivileged

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a list of its candidates, and one among them stands out the most: Bobi Kinnar. She is the first transgender candidate of the party and will contest the poll with a ticket from the Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha under SC-10, 43 A.

Know About Bobi Kinnar

Owing to her physiological features, Bobi was severely bullied and harassed when she was in Class 9, just 14 years of age then, but eventually had to drop out, reports The Indian Express. Feeling the societal pressure mounting by the day, her parents decided to send her to a 'Guruji' from the transgender community when she was 15. She lived there then on as a part of the community that has, over the years, become her family.

At the age of 20-21, Bobi started working as a dancer and singer at weddings and birthday parties, but a year later, she joined an NGO where she was taught how to read and write. Later, Bobi became a social worker who worked for the betterment of transgender persons and underprivileged children.

Despite being outcasted by her family, Bobi has no hard feelings towards them as she understands the societal pressure and empathises with them. While her father is no more, she is still in touch with her mother and visits her every month. Her younger brother works in the private sector and is also on good terms with her. During the upcoming MCD elections, Bobi's mother will campaign for her daughter and support her.

Bobi's Plans If She Wins The Poll

Today, fondly known as Bobi Darling, she has decided to stand up for those who have suffered various adversities in life and help them live with more development.

"I faced insults all my life, but it never stopped me from dreaming that transgender people like me will get value and respect in society one day. I never lost that hope. I know that transgender and queer people are still looked down upon and do not get equal opportunities… a lot has to be done, but this is the first step," said the 38-year-old. She added that if elected, she intends to provide funding for the education of almost 200 children.

Moreover, one of Bobi's top goals is to clean and beautify the parks in the constituency, as they are filled with trash and are not suitable for any leisure activity. She acknowledges that people in her constituency lack access to basic things like food and clothing; hence, she will focus on helping those in need.

Bobi believes that her win will help other members of the transgender community to come forward and make their mark.

