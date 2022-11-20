COP27: 11-Year-Old Indian Climate Activist Leaves UK Climate Minister Searching For Answer

At a time when the climate crisis is aggravating and putting future generations of all living beings at a risk, it is imperative for all nations to come together and tackle the problem. The Conference of the Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) is a forum that serves such a purpose.

This year, the 27th COP was organised from November 6th to 18th in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Not only leaders of several nations but climate activists from several countries too participated in the forum to bring the world's attention to issues that do not often make it to the mainstream. One such climate activist was Licypriya Kangujam, an 11-year-old girl from India.

Kangujam's Iconic Moment At COP27

Like several other children who were attending the conference to voice their concerns about the climate crisis, Kangujam too wanted to hold the national leaders accountable for putting the environment at risk for the sake of development. During one such moment, Kangujam determinedly questioned Britain's climate minister, Zac Goldsmith, about the climate activists who were detained in the United Kingdom following protests against environment policies.

According to a report by Reuters, Goldsmith asks Kangujam her age, and on learning that she is just eleven, he gives a sceptical smile. He then starts walking away, trying to avoid the question. While Kangujam follows the climate minister persistently, Goldsmith finds an exit and leaves the conference building.

'My Generation Is At Risk'

Born in Bashikhong village of Manipur in 2011, Kangujam began speaking about climate change and its dire consequences when she was just seven. In 2018, after attending a UN disaster conference with her father in Mongolia, Kangujam decided to get involved in activism. In 2019, she protested outside the Parliament of India, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact climate change laws in India. Prior to COP27, she also attended the World Economic Forum in 2020 and COP25.

While speaking about the impact of climate change, Kangujam said, "Many children are going to lose their beautiful futures. My generation is already the victim of the climate crisis. I don't want more future generations to face the same consequences."

