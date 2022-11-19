This 24-Year-Old From Uttarakhand Aims To Promote Traditional Kumaoni Artform, Empower Local Artists

Minakshi Khati, also known as the 'Aipan Girl,' is a 24-year-old from Nainital, Uttarakhand, who has been making continuous efforts to promote the traditional Kumaoni art form and provide employment through it. Currently, they have a team of 15 people based in different cities of the state.

Aipan is a traditional style of artwork created in Uttarakhand, particularly in the Kumaon region, and is painted outside by women on auspicious occasions like weddings, housewarmings, and festivals. Every event has its different Aipan design.

While talking to The Logical Indian, Khati said, "I always thought that other traditional art forms like Madhubani were so famous, but Aipan wasn't, despite being so vast in history. My curiosity about this art form leads me to learn it in-depth and pursue it as a career later."

Minakrti: The Aipan Project

The Aipan Girl started an initiative named 'Minakrti: The Aipan Project' in December 2019 to promote the art form and empower local women and artists. She has constantly been experimenting with the art form, modernising it while maintaining the authenticity of the traditional style.

Khati said, "I've been learning Aipan with my mother and grandmother ever since I was a child. As I grew, I observed that some people no longer practice art because of work or other responsibilities, even though they wish they could. I got the idea from this to start something that would make people feel at home, so I started making small Aipan-style products for the home decor."

These products include nameplates, wall paintings, tea cups, and keychains. In a year, the Aipan girl has delivered over 1000 orders, mainly to people who left their villages and now reside in other states or countries.

Creating Employment For Women & Much More

To begin with, Minakshi Khati marketed her items on social media; now, she receives bulk orders and collaborates with women from villages and students who show interest in the art form, giving them employment opportunities.

She stated, "Making Aipan is a common home activity in hilly areas, and hence almost every household has a female member skilled in making an Aipan in the hilly areas. We collaborate with these women to meet our client's deadlines for receiving large orders. I can make enough money to pay the women and students who assist us, but we are expanding gradually."

When she started practising, she was too young to understand the theories about the art form and the significance it holds. As she grew older, she became more curious and started learning about it. She said, "There are 'n' numbers of designs for different occasions in our tradition, I won't say I've learned all of them, but I'm on my way to it."

Khati added, "I had been visiting the preservers of the Aipan artform lately. They are quite old now but the best regarding the theories of the art form. I learned a lot from them and wish to excel in art like them."

The 24-year-old recently spoke at the TEDXGDMC DEHRADUN; when asked about the experience, she expressed, "What could be better than representing your traditional artform on a global platform, it was indeed a proud moment. I intend to promote Aipan more on international platforms."

