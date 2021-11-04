All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Twitter Reacts After Bank Denies Joint Account Facility To Same-Sex Couple

Image Credit: Unsplash

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Twitter Reacts After Bank Denies Joint Account Facility To Same-Sex Couple

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  4 Nov 2021 10:26 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Axis Bank had celebrated the abolishment of Article 377 against people belonging to the LGBTQ community and had introduced the 'Come As You Are' Scheme for account holders from the community.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Even after three years of abolishing Section 377, the law that criminalised same-sex relationships, there is no denying that people belonging to the LGBTQ community have been at the receiving end of the stereotypical approach of society.

A Twitter user recently expressed her anguish on the micro-blogging platform against Axis Bank. The woman and her partner had reportedly approached the bank to avail the facility of a joint account. In April, the marginalisd community welcomed Axis Bank's move of allowing same-sex partners to be joint holders of an account.

'Come As You Are' Initiative

The complainant and her partner allegedly felt harassed and humiliated at the bank, and she described the events in a post thread. News18 reported that when they asked to avail the facility of 'Come As You Are' for customers and employees of the bank, one of the bank employees attending them asked their 'relation to each other'. Anisha, the complainant, wrote, "We informed them that we were partners. Immediately to this, they said, oh, you want to open a current joint account, incorrectly assuming we were business partners. We clarified that we were same-sex partners and told them about #DilSeOpen and #ComeAsYouAre".


Asked To Show 'Proof' Of Relationship

The applicants for the account were told that it was not possible for a joint account on both partners' names because, to do so, the two reportedly had to share a 'blood relation' or had to be family members. The complainant explained the clauses from their website; the duo was asked to furnis 'proof' to show their relationship status. Anisha's partner Bhakti even questioned the employees about how the bank could launch such an initiative without putting appropriate provisions. The reply by the employee was, "It has not been long since it was launched".

As soon as the post went viral, social media users on the blogging site slammed the bank for its ignorance and asked how the employees could not know their bank details.

Also Read: Live-In Relationships Will Not Confer Any Right To Raise Matrimonial Disputes: High Court

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Axis Bank 
LGBTQIA+ 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X