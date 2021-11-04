Twitter Reacts After Bank Denies Joint Account Facility To Same-Sex Couple

Even after three years of abolishing Section 377, the law that criminalised same-sex relationships, there is no denying that people belonging to the LGBTQ community have been at the receiving end of the stereotypical approach of society.

A Twitter user recently expressed her anguish on the micro-blogging platform against Axis Bank. The woman and her partner had reportedly approached the bank to avail the facility of a joint account. In April, the marginalisd community welcomed Axis Bank's move of allowing same-sex partners to be joint holders of an account.

'Come As You Are' Initiative

The complainant and her partner allegedly felt harassed and humiliated at the bank, and she described the events in a post thread. News18 reported that when they asked to avail the facility of 'Come As You Are' for customers and employees of the bank, one of the bank employees attending them asked their 'relation to each other'. Anisha, the complainant, wrote, "We informed them that we were partners. Immediately to this, they said, oh, you want to open a current joint account, incorrectly assuming we were business partners. We clarified that we were same-sex partners and told them about #DilSeOpen and #ComeAsYouAre".





Asked To Show 'Proof' Of Relationship

The applicants for the account were told that it was not possible for a joint account on both partners' names because, to do so, the two reportedly had to share a 'blood relation' or had to be family members. The complainant explained the clauses from their website; the duo was asked to furnis 'proof' to show their relationship status. Anisha's partner Bhakti even questioned the employees about how the bank could launch such an initiative without putting appropriate provisions. The reply by the employee was, "It has not been long since it was launched".

As soon as the post went viral, social media users on the blogging site slammed the bank for its ignorance and asked how the employees could not know their bank details.

