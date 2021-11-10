All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
The Increasing Number Of Custodial Deaths In India

Photo Credit: ANI and Pixabay

Law
The Logical Indian Crew

The Increasing Number Of Custodial Deaths In India

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  10 Nov 2021 4:21 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In 1980, Arun Shourie investigated 45 cases in police custody. He found that the pattern from one death to the other was fairly familiar. All the victims were poor, some of them were detained with no formal charges, and a few who had charges on them were petty offences.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The mounting levels of custodial deaths in the worlds largest democracy are alarming for the law of the land. The glaring numbers of increasing deaths show the travesty of the judicial system in India. Jerome H. Skolnick, professor at the Newyork University and former President of the American Society of Criminology, posed two fundamental questions before police for the preservation of democratic order and the rule of law.

For what social purpose does the police exist? What democratic value does police preserve in a democratic society? The commission also very pertinently believes that the oppressed are the worst suffers from custodial crimes. In 1980, Arun Shourie investigated 45 cases in police custody. He found that the pattern from one death to the other was fairly familiar. All the victims were poor, some of them were detained with no formal charges, and a few who had charges on them were petty offences.

Deaths In Judicial Custody

A total number of 348 people died in police custody in India. In contrast, 5221 died in judicial custody, informed Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, while answering a question in Lok sabha.

Amnesty International and Asiawatch have been vociferously clamouring about the violation of Human rights in India by police and parliamentary forces. A human rights activist said that the accountability of the police officers in this regard could not be fixed as a case against an involved police officer cannot be fixed without government permission, and the authorities seem to have no open view about it. The accused taken under police custody are suspected to be criminals, but no law gives police the right to brutalize them in custody. It is high time the police and administrative system become sensitive towards the issue.

Various brutal forms of torture have been reported in the cases of custodial deaths. Torture through beating, electric shock, hanging victim upside down, sexual mutilation is a few ways of bludgeoning the victims.

The Law

The Central and State Governments issued strict instructions to relevant police officials and lower-ranking officers that all the arrested should be brought in front of the Magistrate within 24 hours. Furthermore, no torture or ill-treatment be permitted under any circumstances.

In contrast to the rules set, police officers found guilty in custodial deaths often manage to escape impunity, and the victim's relatives are not provided with remunerative compensation either. In the view of Amnesty International, criminal prosecution is essential means of demonstrating human rights abuses by police and government agencies.

Also Read: Notices Sent To Anti-CAA Protesters On Damage Recovery Revoked Virtually: Supreme Court

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Custodial Death 
police excess 
law 
amnesty international 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X