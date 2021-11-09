All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Notices Sent To Anti-CAA Protesters On Damage Recovery Revoked Virtually: Supreme Court

Photo Credit: ANI, BusinessToday

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Notices Sent To Anti-CAA Protesters On Damage Recovery Revoked Virtually: Supreme Court

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh,  9 Nov 2021 10:22 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to take action on earlier notices sent to the alleged protestors but had said that the government can take action as per the law and follow new rules.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Supreme Court on November 8 stated that the earlier notices sent by district administrations of Uttar Pradesh to the alleged protesters for recovery of losses caused from the damage caused to public properties during the anti-CAA protests in the state have been virtually revoked as the Government has enforced a new law.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and DY Chandrachud posted the matter for a hearing on November 22 after the petitioner's counsel stated that they want to file a rejoinder affidavit to the response filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"You see a new Act has come into play in the State, so the earlier notices stand virtually revoked," the bench was quoted as saying by reports in NDTV.

What's The New Law?

Earlier this year, the Yogi-led Government has passed a new law called The Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Bill, 202,1 under which protesters who were found guilty of vandalising private and government property will be charged with imprisonment or a fine up to 1 lakh.

The State government on July 9 told the top court that under this new law, tribunals have been constituted and the requisite rules are framed.

Supreme Court had instructed the UP government to not take any action on earlier notices sent to the alleged protesters. It, however, had stated that the government can take steps as per the law and follow new rules.

The Plea

A plea was filed by Parwaiz Arif Titu seeking quashing of the notices dispatched by the district administration to alleged protestors for recovering losses caused due to the damage to public properties amid the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) agitations in UP and had asked the state to reply to it.

As per the plea, such notices have been sent out in an "arbitrary manner" against an individual, who had passed away six years ago at the age of 94 and also to numerous others including two individuals who are aged above 90.

On January 31, 2020, Supreme Court had issued a notice to the state government and had urged it to respond to the plea.

Petitioner Titu had also contended that these notices were all based on an Allahabad High Court judgement delivered back in 2010 which "is in violation of the guidelines" laid down by SC in a 2009 verdict, and re-affirmed in an order in 2018.

The anti-CAA protests claimed the lives of 23 people in the state. One person each dies in Lucknow, Varanasi, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, two each in Sambhal and Bijnor, three in Kanpur, five in Meerut and seven in Firozabad.

Also Read: Expert Reveals How Air Pollution Causes Irreversible, Irreparable Damage To Children's Health

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Supreme Court 
AntiCAA 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X