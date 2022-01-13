All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Inspiring Journey Of Sumit Saurabh From Teaching 6 Students To Owning Design Institutes Worldwide

Credits- Unsplash, Sumit Saurabh

Uplifting

Inspiring Journey Of Sumit Saurabh From Teaching 6 Students To Owning Design Institutes Worldwide

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh  (Remote Intern) 

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Delhi,  13 Jan 2022 9:42 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-13T18:18:42+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Sumit Saurabh started giving classes in a rented room with six students due to financial constraints and insufficient resources. However, he owns six design institutes and has now established Desizn Circle as a brand.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Sumit Saurabh was born in Patna and did his schooling at St. Xaviers. While in school, he was least interested in conventional subjects and was more drawn towards designing and photography. While Sumit discovered his calling, the next challenge was to convince his parents as in 2006, neither was designing a mainstream career option nor were there many institutes that had the course on the list.

However, Sumit's Parents, both professors at the University of Patna, eventually came around to the idea and encouraged him to pursue the chosen field with persistent hard work and dedication. He grabbed a seat at the country's premier designing institute National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Life At NIFT

At NIFT, Sumit garnered his proclivities in photography and film making along with textile designing. He would actively participate in event organisation, conduct photography workshops and refine his hands at filmmaking. One of his short films, 'Two Shorts Two Late,' represented India in Los Angeles.

Towards the end of graduation, Sumit developed a penchant for teaching and decided to take it up as a full-time career besides honing photography and filmmaking skills.

How Did Journey Began?

The next roadblock that awaited him was to convince the parents of young girls aspirants who dominated the field of fashion designing then to have them tutored by a 22-year-old lad who was freshly graduated. Sumit started giving classes in a rented room with six students due to financial constraints and insufficient resources.

He would take classes on weekdays and side hustle on weekends. He lived hand to mouth and saved every penny to cover his rent of room other bills. He did it all by himself, from attending calls of the query to counselling students and teaching them for hours; it became a daily routine.

Established Desizn Circle As A Brand

One year into teaching, and all his six students cracked NIFT, the results took off gradually. As the word spread, the number of students poured in, and Desizn Circle became a brand name. After 15 years of its inception, Desizn Circle has seven branches both in India and overseas that help students get into top Design institutes worldwide.

To the young entrepreneurs, Sumit says, "Learn to earn and save. Never try to be super-rich overnight and never take any shortcuts. Shortcuts generally lead to the wrong and unwanted paths. Make your home your office, and your office you're home. Make your office table your bed and find comfort there. Your life is not a web series wherein the eight-episode of Season 1; you buy a sea-facing apartment and a BMW 7 series ."

It takes years and years to establish yourself! Just Believe yourself and your idea.

Also Read : Heartening Reunion! Separated During Partition, Two Brothers Meet After 74 Years At Kartarpur

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Sumit Saurabh 
Desizn Circle 
Designing 
Entrpreneur 
NIFT 
Design Institutes 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X