Inspiring Journey Of Sumit Saurabh From Teaching 6 Students To Owning Design Institutes Worldwide

Sumit Saurabh was born in Patna and did his schooling at St. Xaviers. While in school, he was least interested in conventional subjects and was more drawn towards designing and photography. While Sumit discovered his calling, the next challenge was to convince his parents as in 2006, neither was designing a mainstream career option nor were there many institutes that had the course on the list.

However, Sumit's Parents, both professors at the University of Patna, eventually came around to the idea and encouraged him to pursue the chosen field with persistent hard work and dedication. He grabbed a seat at the country's premier designing institute National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Life At NIFT

At NIFT, Sumit garnered his proclivities in photography and film making along with textile designing. He would actively participate in event organisation, conduct photography workshops and refine his hands at filmmaking. One of his short films, 'Two Shorts Two Late,' represented India in Los Angeles.

Towards the end of graduation, Sumit developed a penchant for teaching and decided to take it up as a full-time career besides honing photography and filmmaking skills.

How Did Journey Began?

The next roadblock that awaited him was to convince the parents of young girls aspirants who dominated the field of fashion designing then to have them tutored by a 22-year-old lad who was freshly graduated. Sumit started giving classes in a rented room with six students due to financial constraints and insufficient resources.

He would take classes on weekdays and side hustle on weekends. He lived hand to mouth and saved every penny to cover his rent of room other bills. He did it all by himself, from attending calls of the query to counselling students and teaching them for hours; it became a daily routine.

Established Desizn Circle As A Brand

One year into teaching, and all his six students cracked NIFT, the results took off gradually. As the word spread, the number of students poured in, and Desizn Circle became a brand name. After 15 years of its inception, Desizn Circle has seven branches both in India and overseas that help students get into top Design institutes worldwide.

To the young entrepreneurs, Sumit says, "Learn to earn and save. Never try to be super-rich overnight and never take any shortcuts. Shortcuts generally lead to the wrong and unwanted paths. Make your home your office, and your office you're home. Make your office table your bed and find comfort there. Your life is not a web series wherein the eight-episode of Season 1; you buy a sea-facing apartment and a BMW 7 series ."

It takes years and years to establish yourself! Just Believe yourself and your idea.

