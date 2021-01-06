Pollachi Sexual Assault Case: CBI Arrests Three More Including AIADMK Functionary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three persons, including an AIADMK functionary, for investigating the sensational Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case, on Wednesday, January 6.

The three arrested persons include K Arulanandham (34) from Vadugapalayam, Pollachi, T Herine Paul (29) from Achipatti, Pollachi, and P Babu (27) from Vadugapalayam, Pollachi. K Arulanandham is the secretary of the AIADMK Pollachi town students' wing.

The 'Pollachi sexual assault case' pertains to the alleged sexual assault by one of the accused on a 19-year-old girl near Pollachi on February 12, 2019. According to the New Indian Express, investigations revealed that the accused video recorded the crime and constantly blackmailed the girl. A case was registered after the survivor filed a complaint after that a few more videos of sexual assault came to light.

Initially, the five people who were accused included K Thirunavukkarasu, N Sabarirajan alias Rishwanth, N Sathish, T Vasanthakumar, and R Manivannan. The agency also filed a charge-sheet against the five accused in May 2019. Also, in December 2020, the Coimbatore Mahila Court granted permission to the CBI to examine the voice samples of the five accused in the case.

The three people who were arrested on Wednesday were detained from Pollachi for inquiry. After the interrogation, the CBI has produced all three of them to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for medical examination.

Initially, the case was investigated by the Coimbatore district police before it was transferred to the CID. After further investigation, the state government transferred the case to the CBI.