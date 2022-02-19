Inclusive For All! Victoria's Secret Welcomes Its First Model With Down Syndrome

Leading lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has gone down the inclusive route with its new campaign. Called 'Love Cloud' features a diverse group of models, departing from the famous brand's stereotype.

The brand was known for projecting a specific body type with its collection and yearly show that evoked necessary criticism for lack of inclusivity. Former CEO Ed Razek disconnected himself from Victoria's Secret after his transphobic comments added more fuel to the fire.



Inclusive And Diverse Group Of Models

The recent campaign has women coming from all walks of life. One of the historic additions is Sofia Jirau, the brand's first model with Down syndrome. The 24-year-old from Puerto Rico made her presence felt in the prestigious New York Fashion Week in 2020, after which she was chosen to be a part of the lingerie brand's latest stint.

Quoted by People Magazine, Jirau's joy knew no bounds. She said, "I want to tell the whole world that people with my condition, Down syndrome, inside out, we have no limits." Further, she felt like a 'shooting star' while shooting for the campaign. "One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it, and today it came true! I am Victoria's Secret first model with Down syndrome," she announced on Instagram.

Along with Jirau, the campaign has given to women coming indigenous communities. One of them is Celilo Miles, a firefighter in the United States from the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho state. She told Vogue Magazine, "I feel grateful to be a part of this. It speaks to my life and the trials I've gone through trying to break into this industry. It was refreshing to know that I don't have to change who I am to make it in this world.

The VS Collective



The 'Love Cloud' campaign boasts of women of different shapes and sizes, a breath of fresh air. The development comes in a year after forming what is called 'The VS Collective.' Founded in June 2021, it consists of women from various backgrounds who will shape the brand's exciting future.

The founding members are actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, woman football player and LGBTQIA+ activist Megan Rapinoe, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, body positivity advocate model Paloma Elsesser, and refugee Adut Akech, along with many others.



