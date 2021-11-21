All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Of Models From All Walks Of Life: How This Delhi-Based Modelling Agency Is Scouting For Inclusivity

Image Credits: Instagram/Ninja Models

Responsible Business

Of Models From All Walks Of Life: How This Delhi-Based Modelling Agency Is Scouting For Inclusivity

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena  (Digital Journalist) 

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Delhi,  21 Nov 2021 11:16 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Known as 'Ninja Models', the Delhi-based modelling agency scouts for people coming from all walks of life, irrespective of their economic background, sexual orientation, etc, and gives them a platform to fulfil their dreams.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The glamorous world of fashion is a dream for many around the world. Several people see themselves as models walking down the ramp in exquisite clothes, making their mark. However, only a few can make it a reality.

Over the years, the fashion and beauty industry has evolved tremendously. It is becoming inclusive and accessible to people coming from all walks of life. Gender, class, community and sexual orientation have taken a back seat as the ramps are filled with diverse models. Many brands and modelling agencies have played a significant role in this. An example is the New-Delhi based 'Ninja Models.'

Stemmed Out Of Traumatic Experiences

The one-of-a-kind agency is the brainchild of a model named Ninja Singh. Living in New York City, she wanted to make it big in the fashion industry. Trying to fit in with the locals was not easy for her. Singh was in an abusive relationship and she was subjected to physical and mental trauma.

However, a Bangladeshi doctor came to her rescue. "In a foreign land, I realised that people from the same community will come to each other's aid. There is no point fitting in with the Americans. I wanted to do something to give back to people who look like me," Ninja Singh told The Logical Indian.

Breaking The Patriarchal Mould

For time immemorial, the fashion industry has favoured people who look a certain way. The eurocentric standards of beauty are given precedence. Male gaze and objectification have perpetuated stereotypes as well. With this modelling agency, Ninja Singh wants to break the patriarchal mould. From hiring plus-size models to eunuchs, the agency has made the Indian fashion industry a more inclusive and accessible avenue.


The agency also gave the country its first model with autism. Hailing from New Delhi, Pranav Bakhshi broke stereotypes by making his dream come true. Till now, he has modelled for various labels such as Benetton, US Polo Association, etc.

The agency has been instrumental in giving underprivileged people a platform as well. It gave a platform to people coming from economically backward backgrounds as well. One of the models got an opportunity to model for Dolce and Gabbana. Other notable campaigns include Jabong, Being Human, Tarun Tahiliani, etc.

Creating A Positive Impact

Fashion and reality do not co-exist together. However,Ninja Singh wants to challenge that notion. "People could not wrap their head around the fact that this was modelling for a cause. You know, fashion has obscure beginnings. It is the X-Factor on which people base their whole ideology. I did not want to focus on that. I wanted to base it all on the Reality around us," she further adds while speaking with The Logical Indian.

Along with running the modelling agency, Singh is also pursuing Law. She wants to open a law school one day specifically for Dalit women. Further, she wants to work with the government in women empowerment and give them the necessary platform for them to flourish and shine.

Also Read: 'We Can Be Anything': Para-Badminton Champion Manasi Joshi On Getting Barbie Doll Modelled After Her

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
New Delhi 
Models 
Fashion 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X