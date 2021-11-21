Of Models From All Walks Of Life: How This Delhi-Based Modelling Agency Is Scouting For Inclusivity

The glamorous world of fashion is a dream for many around the world. Several people see themselves as models walking down the ramp in exquisite clothes, making their mark. However, only a few can make it a reality.

Over the years, the fashion and beauty industry has evolved tremendously. It is becoming inclusive and accessible to people coming from all walks of life. Gender, class, community and sexual orientation have taken a back seat as the ramps are filled with diverse models. Many brands and modelling agencies have played a significant role in this. An example is the New-Delhi based 'Ninja Models.'

Stemmed Out Of Traumatic Experiences

The one-of-a-kind agency is the brainchild of a model named Ninja Singh. Living in New York City, she wanted to make it big in the fashion industry. Trying to fit in with the locals was not easy for her. Singh was in an abusive relationship and she was subjected to physical and mental trauma.

However, a Bangladeshi doctor came to her rescue. "In a foreign land, I realised that people from the same community will come to each other's aid. There is no point fitting in with the Americans. I wanted to do something to give back to people who look like me," Ninja Singh told The Logical Indian.

Breaking The Patriarchal Mould

For time immemorial, the fashion industry has favoured people who look a certain way. The eurocentric standards of beauty are given precedence. Male gaze and objectification have perpetuated stereotypes as well. With this modelling agency, Ninja Singh wants to break the patriarchal mould. From hiring plus-size models to eunuchs, the agency has made the Indian fashion industry a more inclusive and accessible avenue.





The agency also gave the country its first model with autism. Hailing from New Delhi, Pranav Bakhshi broke stereotypes by making his dream come true. Till now, he has modelled for various labels such as Benetton, US Polo Association, etc.

The agency has been instrumental in giving underprivileged people a platform as well. It gave a platform to people coming from economically backward backgrounds as well. One of the models got an opportunity to model for Dolce and Gabbana. Other notable campaigns include Jabong, Being Human, Tarun Tahiliani, etc.

Creating A Positive Impact

Fashion and reality do not co-exist together. However,Ninja Singh wants to challenge that notion. "People could not wrap their head around the fact that this was modelling for a cause. You know, fashion has obscure beginnings. It is the X-Factor on which people base their whole ideology. I did not want to focus on that. I wanted to base it all on the Reality around us," she further adds while speaking with The Logical Indian.

Along with running the modelling agency, Singh is also pursuing Law. She wants to open a law school one day specifically for Dalit women. Further, she wants to work with the government in women empowerment and give them the necessary platform for them to flourish and shine.

