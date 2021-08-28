All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Centre, NIFT Join Hands For Indias Own Size Chart

Image Credit: Pxfuel

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Centre, NIFT Join Hands For India's Own Size Chart

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  28 Aug 2021 1:18 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Secretary of Textiles Upendra Prasad Singh noted that the survey would create a new identification number for customers through mapping, categorisation, and defining their body size.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

An India Size survey titled INDIAsize was officially launched by the Ministry of Textiles and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to build a standardised garment size chart for the Indian population. Three3 D whole-body scanners were procured from abroad would be set up in five locations in Delhi. Secretary of Textiles Upendra Prasad Singh noted that the survey would create a new identification number for customers through mapping, categorisation, and defining their body size. He further mentioned that the findings could also be applied across other industries to ergonomically designs suited to the Indian population.

Will Measure 25,577 People

After Delhi, they would send the machines to other cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shillong. The New Indian Express quoted Noopur Anand, a NIFT Professor and INDIAsize Principal Investigator, saying that the surveyors would set up the scanners at Select Citywalk, Mahagun Mall and NIFT Campus in Delhi. She added, "We will measure a total of 25,577 people between 15-65 years across six cities from six regions of India". Several experts operate the scan machines, apart from the six core members and one project coordinator for all country's six regions.

Process Takes Less Than A Minute

A person would enter the scanning machine wearing a scan suit, and the entire process would take less than a minute. The entire process will take nearly five to six hours. In the pilot run, 130 participants were manually measured for 102 points. However, when all the measurements are taken manually, the entire process becomes cumbersome and lasts for five to six hours.

The scan that the machine takes is called 'Avataar' is then run through specially designed software, and the measurements are extracted accordingly. The project was previously delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that mandated physical distancing. The Professor said they are expecting December 2022 to be the 'finishing point' of the survey.


Also Read: Mysuru Gang-Rape Case: Five Arrested In Connection With MBA Student's Assault

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Garments 
Size chart 
Textiles 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X