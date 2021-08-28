Mysuru Gang-Rape Case: Five Arrested In Connection With MBA Student's Assault

The Karnataka Police have arrested five people for sexually assaulting an MBA student on August 24. All of them are coolies by profession.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on Saturday, confirmed the development and said further information in the matter would be shared by either the police or himself in the noon.

According to The Free Press Journal report, the four were arrested in Sathyamangala, Tamil Nadu, the fifth was nabbed in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka. Of them, three have criminal charges against them previously.

Earlier, five engineering students from Kerala and Tamil Nadu were at the needle of suspicion.

The accused had visited the Mysuru vegetable market to sell goods. After that, they had gone to the isolated area of Lalithadripura to consume alcohol, where they found the couple and later followed them.



The police sources told the media that the woman frequently visited the area with her boyfriend. The accused followed them for three days and committed the crime the fourth day.

The team had found a bus ticket bought in Talawadi. They seized beer bottles and cans from the crime scene and traced the liquor shop, from where they received the CCTV footage. They then gathered the information about the local criminals, matched the details and tracked down the five.

The special teams formed for the case are investigating the case from various angles. According to the report, the five have committed a rape crime five months ago in Mysuru's Kuvempunagar area.

Case

The 23-year-old survivor was sexually assaulted in the Tippayyanakere region in the Lalithadripura area on Tuesday, and the gang brutally beat up her boyfriend.

The duo was rushed to the hospital around 1:30 am, and the woman has reportedly sustained severe injuries. The matter came to the police's attention after the hospital sent a memo to the department the following day.

