All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Odisha: Tribal Outfit Expresses Displeasure Over Quota Reduction In Rural Polls

Image Credit: Hindustan Times, cm.odisha.gov.in

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Odisha: Tribal Outfit Expresses Displeasure Over Quota Reduction In Rural Polls

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Odisha,  4 Jan 2022 10:28 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The tribal outfits in Odisha accused the government of depriving them of their rightful due. Therefore, Paschim Odisha Adivasi Kalyan Sangha took out a rally and held a meeting outside the office of the district collector.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Members of the Odisha Adivasi Kalyan Sangha, a tribal organization, staged a protest and held a meeting outside the office of the Bolangir district collector against the reduction of their quota in panchayat elections. The marginalized community voiced their displeasure over reserving seats for other backward classes (OBCs)in the upcoming three-tier polls in the state. The protesting community alleged that their reservations have been sidelined for the forthcoming elections and demanded immediate implementation of reservation rules for the position of Block Chairman and Sarpanch as per Article 243D of the Indian Constitution.

'No Sarpanch Positions For STs This Year'

Niranjan Bishi, the General Secretary of Paschim Odisha Adivasi Mahasangh said, "There are no Sarpanch and Block Chairman positions for the STs in the elections this year. We demand to implement the reservation for the STs according to population", Odisha TV reported. While speaking on the issue, Chanchal Rana, the district collector of Bolangir District, said that they would consider the grievance as per the guidelines of the department and the provisions of reservation in the Panchayat Samiti Act. The Collector further said that their demands should be accepted if the protestors warranted merit.

Interestingly, members from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) said that not even a single seat was reserved for the Adivasi or OBC category for Sarpanch and Samiti members' positions in some blocks of the Balasore district. Moreover, the Party members championed equal representation for all communities in the 2022 Panchayat Elections. Nearly 54 per cent of the state's population belongs to people from backward communities.

While Article 243 speaks about the elections and the functioning of the Gram Sabha, Article 243D provides reservations to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in every Panchayat. The sub-section of Article 243 looks after the number of reserved seats in the state legislative assembly.

Also Read: Since The Launch Of Its First Foreign Satellite In Germany, ISRO Has Come A Long Way In 22 Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
OBC Quota 
Odisha 
Panchayat Polls 
Reservation 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X