Education Above All! Know How This NGO Is Transforming Government Schools In Karnataka

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a lockdown and triggered the idea of virtual education, where the government schools struggled to maintain equality of education. Virtual classes have brought new challenges to public schools, which were already grappling with a lack of quality infrastructure & teachers.



To bridge the gap between students of government schools and rapidly changing technology, Karnataka-based NGO Bal Utsav and teacher communities on Kutumb are now offering digital infrastructure to schools. Through a flagship program, iShaala, the NGO aims to showcase that public schools can be model schools by implementing internet-powered classrooms in existing government schools.

Through this program, Bal Utsav brings an interactive learning mode by partnering with leading content providers (edtech companies) to make age-appropriate content available & enable a blended learning model for students. This content can be seamlessly accessed through personal devices or even Smart TVs and tabs provided to teachers and schools.

Future Expansion Model

The NGO has implemented this blended learning model in more than 200 government schools in Karnataka. After the successful implementation in the state, the organisation also forayed into Tamil Nadu and Telangana and is looking to execute the iShaala program in 300 & 400 more government schools, respectively.

As a result of the project being implemented across numerous state-run schools, the number of dropouts has decreased significantly, and there has been an increase in reverse migration, which means more students are coming to government schools from private institutions.

The NGO says, "At Bal Utsav, we believe every child should have access to quality education. We thus reimagine education and Transform Schools in India through our flagship program – iShaala while creating a global community around the common goal of #EducationMakesAllTheDifference."

Many government schools, in collaboration with NGOs like Bal Utsav, have created a well-maintained smart infrastructure ensuring continuity of education. The Shikshana Ilake and Teachers of Bihar are the two communities comprising government teachers and educationists from Karnataka & Bihar, respectively. These NGOs, in collaboration with Kutumb (community platform), are working closely to transform the education system.

