Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Know How Telangana Govt Provides Financial Assistance To Dalit Families To Setup Business

In an effort to lift the Dalit community out of poverty, the Telangana government, under the 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme' is providing financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families. The amount will be transferred to the beneficiary's account to start any business-related activity.



According to government officials, there is no collateral security and bank linkage mandate in the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. The beneficiary is free to select the business activity for which they will receive the grant that is not required to be paid back.

A beneficiary of the scheme, Ramu, said, "In the Dalit Bandhu scheme, I have received Rs 9,90,000. With the help of this money, I have started my own business. I have set up a hardware shop in the Golkonda area. I thank the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for helping the poor Dalit community," reported The Print.

Another beneficiary, Balakrishna, has also put up his business stall with the help of the money he received under this scheme. He said that applying for the scheme was hassle-free, and we quickly received the money in our account. The best part is that even if the business fails due to uncertain circumstances, we need not pay back the money. He added that it gives us complete freedom to do things of our choice and at our own risk.

Scheme For 'Self-Respect'

In June, the Telangana government also distributed commercial vehicles to the Dalit community members under the same scheme. It was done to offer them an employment opportunity that will lead them to live a meaningful life, a state official said.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government has taken this initiative to provide respect, development, and employment opportunities to the Dalit families. So far, the scheme has received only positive feedback from the beneficiaries, who now think there is someone to think for the welfare of the 'Dalit' community.

