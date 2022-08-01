All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Know How Telangana Govt Provides Financial Assistance To Dalit Families To Setup Business

Image Credit: Twitter/ CMO Telangana, Wikimedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Know How Telangana Govt Provides Financial Assistance To Dalit Families To Setup Business

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Telangana,  1 Aug 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

In an effort to uplift the Dalit families, the Telangana government has stepped forward to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 Lakh to set up a business. Under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, the government distributed commercial vehicles last month.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an effort to lift the Dalit community out of poverty, the Telangana government, under the 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme' is providing financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families. The amount will be transferred to the beneficiary's account to start any business-related activity.

According to government officials, there is no collateral security and bank linkage mandate in the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. The beneficiary is free to select the business activity for which they will receive the grant that is not required to be paid back.

A beneficiary of the scheme, Ramu, said, "In the Dalit Bandhu scheme, I have received Rs 9,90,000. With the help of this money, I have started my own business. I have set up a hardware shop in the Golkonda area. I thank the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for helping the poor Dalit community," reported The Print.

Another beneficiary, Balakrishna, has also put up his business stall with the help of the money he received under this scheme. He said that applying for the scheme was hassle-free, and we quickly received the money in our account. The best part is that even if the business fails due to uncertain circumstances, we need not pay back the money. He added that it gives us complete freedom to do things of our choice and at our own risk.

Scheme For 'Self-Respect'

In June, the Telangana government also distributed commercial vehicles to the Dalit community members under the same scheme. It was done to offer them an employment opportunity that will lead them to live a meaningful life, a state official said.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government has taken this initiative to provide respect, development, and employment opportunities to the Dalit families. So far, the scheme has received only positive feedback from the beneficiaries, who now think there is someone to think for the welfare of the 'Dalit' community.

Also Read: India's Golden Run Continues: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Bags Gold In Men's Weighlifting, Sixth Medal At Birmingham

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Dalit Bandhu Scheme 
Telangana 
K Chandrashekhar Rao 
Dalit in Telangana 

Must Reads

Smashing Stereotypes! Saudi Women DJs Strike High Note In Empowerment, Make People Groove To Their Beats
Prioritising Mental Health: This Mumbai-Based Platform Is Making Emotional Healthcare Accessible & Affordable
Madhya Pradesh: 7 Medical Students Charged For Ragging In Ratlam, Rusticated For A Year
Kerala Man Who Tested Positive For Monkeypox Dies In Thrissur, Govt Initiates High-Level Inquiry
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X