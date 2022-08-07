Unity On Display! Muslim Residents Help Transport Over 600 Kg Idols To Hill Top Temple In J&K

The Muslim residents of the Doda region in the Kursari panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir displayed a gesture of communal harmony by coming together with the Hindus to lift a heavy-weight idol to an ancient temple situated on a hilltop. The temple committee was stuck in between due to the unavailability of a road for transporting the idol, making it an arduous task.



A total of six idols were lifted jointly by Hindus and Muslims, each weighing between 600-700 Kg and made up of granite. The idols were imported from Rajasthan to be set up in the newly constructed Shiv temple near Kursari Panchayat, at a hilltop three kilometres from the road connectivity.

After seeing the difficulty in transporting the idol, the Sarpanch of Kursari panchayat, Sajid Mir, also allotted a Rs 4.6 lakh budget for the road construction and asked the villagers to help the Hindu community.

Mir said, "This is our culture, and these are our values which we have inherited. This is why we never fell prey to the nefarious designs of those who try to divide us based on religion. Today, we have again shown that we are united," The Print reported.

Four-Days Of Hardwork

The volunteers from both communities worked consistently for four days using ropes and machines to carry the idol to the temple on the hilltop. The idols will be installed on August 9 during a religious festival. The Sarpanch added, "It is encouraging to see the attention we are getting…The local unit of the army, civil administration, and road construction companies also came forward to extend support full support."

The temple committee also praised the efforts of Muslim neighbours, without whom the task seemed impossible to finish. The chairman of the temple committee, Ravinder Pardeep, said, "It is heartwarming to see the love and affection of our neighbours who gave us strength. We toiled hard over the last four days to manage the transportation of idols, which at one point seemed an impossible task."

