All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Missionaries of Charity Completes 71 Years Of Its Relentless Service For Poor, Homeless

Image Credits: Wikipedia

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Missionaries of Charity Completes 71 Years Of Its Relentless Service For Poor, Homeless

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

West Bengal,  28 Dec 2021 10:19 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Mother Teresa and her organisation, which ran orphanages, homes for the dying and lepers, rose to fame after winning the Ramon Magsasay Peace Prize in 1962 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Saint Teresa of Calcutta, formerly known as Mother Teresa, started the Missionaries of Charity, which grabbed the headlines on Monday, December 27, after revelations that the government has refused the renewal of a mandatory registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, with about 10 members in October 1950.

St. Teresa and her organisation, which ran orphanages, homes for the dying, and lepers, rose to fame after winning the Ramon Magsasay Peace Prize in 1962 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

This year, the organisation completed 71 years of its service in India, The New Indian Express reported.

Winning international recognition, Mother Teresa's work was funded by national as well as foreign donors. However, the non-renewal of FCRA registration means that the donations received by the Missionaries from abroad to carry out their charitable work will not be permitted to be transferred.

Serving Poor And Needy

Today, the organisation is spread over 139 countries and now looks after the blind, disabled, elderly persons, refugees, alcoholics, the poor and homeless, and victims of natural disasters, etc.

St Teresa was born Agnes Gonxja Bojaxihu in Albania's Skopje, in 1910, and shifted to India in 1929. There, she first joined with the sisters of Loreto and took her first vow as a nun in 1931. She later came to be known as Teresa and was later canonised in September 2016.

While teaching, she was struck by the extreme poverty around her. In 1948, she got permission to leave the convent and serve the poor and needy. With very fewer funds, she started an open-air school for kids and was joined by volunteers.

The Holy See gave her permission to start the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. In 1965, the organisation became an international religious congregation by the decree of the Pope.

After she died in 1997, the stewardship of Missionaries of Charity passed on to Sister Nirmala who has now been succeeded by Sister M Prema MC.

Earlier in December, an FIR was registered against the director of a children's home run by the Missionaries of Charity in Gujarat for allegedly attempting to convert inmates.

Also Read: 'Never Refused Any Task In My Career': Assam's First Woman Inspector General Of Police Violet Baruah


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Missionaries of Charity 
Mother Teresa 
Mother Teresa Welfare Trust 
Homeless 
Poor 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X