Missionaries of Charity Completes 71 Years Of Its Relentless Service For Poor, Homeless

Saint Teresa of Calcutta, formerly known as Mother Teresa, started the Missionaries of Charity, which grabbed the headlines on Monday, December 27, after revelations that the government has refused the renewal of a mandatory registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, with about 10 members in October 1950.

St. Teresa and her organisation, which ran orphanages, homes for the dying, and lepers, rose to fame after winning the Ramon Magsasay Peace Prize in 1962 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.



This year, the organisation completed 71 years of its service in India, The New Indian Express reported.



Winning international recognition, Mother Teresa's work was funded by national as well as foreign donors. However, the non-renewal of FCRA registration means that the donations received by the Missionaries from abroad to carry out their charitable work will not be permitted to be transferred.

Serving Poor And Needy

Today, the organisation is spread over 139 countries and now looks after the blind, disabled, elderly persons, refugees, alcoholics, the poor and homeless, and victims of natural disasters, etc.



St Teresa was born Agnes Gonxja Bojaxihu in Albania's Skopje, in 1910, and shifted to India in 1929. There, she first joined with the sisters of Loreto and took her first vow as a nun in 1931. She later came to be known as Teresa and was later canonised in September 2016.



While teaching, she was struck by the extreme poverty around her. In 1948, she got permission to leave the convent and serve the poor and needy. With very fewer funds, she started an open-air school for kids and was joined by volunteers.



The Holy See gave her permission to start the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. In 1965, the organisation became an international religious congregation by the decree of the Pope.



After she died in 1997, the stewardship of Missionaries of Charity passed on to Sister Nirmala who has now been succeeded by Sister M Prema MC.



Earlier in December, an FIR was registered against the director of a children's home run by the Missionaries of Charity in Gujarat for allegedly attempting to convert inmates.

