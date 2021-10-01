All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Malayalam Alphabet In Sign Language To Change Life Of Hearing-Impaired: Kerala Minister R Bindu

Image Credits: Pixabay, Twitter/NISH

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Malayalam Alphabet In Sign Language To Change Life Of Hearing-Impaired: Kerala Minister R Bindu

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Kerala,  1 Oct 2021 3:55 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

In sign language, the Malayalam alphabet, which consists of vowels and consonants, is finger-spelt and would prevent miscommunication and make it easier for teachers to convey messages.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Kerala Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu on Wednesday, September 29, unveiled the first uniform sign language alphabet in Malayalam, claiming that it would completely transform the lives of hearing-impaired people.

The minister promised to look into the use of the alphabet in special schools developed by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in collaboration with the All Kerala Association of the Deaf.

Sign Language In Malayalam

The Malayalam alphabet, which consists of vowels and consonants, is finger-spelt in sign language. Its primary phase was explicitly created for hearing-impaired schools across the state.

The alphabet would prevent miscommunication and make it easier for teachers to transmit messages. It also makes it easier for a Malayalam speaker to empathise with hearing-impaired people.

Discussions will begin with the General Education Department regarding the use of the Malayalam alphabet in sign language in special schools across the state. Currently, sign language alphabets exist for English and Hindi. The newly developed Malayalam alphabet will open up enormous possibilities for the hearing impaired community, said the minister, referring to the alphabet as a "proud achievement" reported by The Hindu.

It is the result of NISH's dedicated effort, which took into account the difficulties of the hearing-impaired, who communicate through gestures with their hands in the air, she added.

The Minister also honoured sign language experts— NISH hearing impaired teachers Arun Gopal, Sandeep Krishnan, Sarun Simon, and Shinju Soman; Ragi Raveendran, a NISH alumnus of the Early Intervention Department; and Romi, secretary of the All Kerala Deaf Association.

"Like other global languages, sign language is an independent language. With the advent of the Malayalam alphabet in sign language, the hearing-impaired will be able to read and write Malayalam," said K G Satheesh Kumar, Director, Centre for Assistive Technology and Innovation, NISH, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Importance Of Sign Language

Communicating With Gestures

Sign languages include the movement of a person's arms, torso, and facial emotions in addition to their hands. Many deaf and hard-of-hearing people rely heavily on sign languages as a means of communication. Although deaf individuals predominantly use sign languages, they are also utilised by non-deaf people who can hear but cannot speak.

Helpful For People With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Some kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) have difficulty communicating verbally. For some children with ASD, learning sign language can be a helpful communication tool. Many children with ASD have shown that utilizing sign language instead of or in addition to spoken language improves communication quality.

Sign Language, Spoken Language: Learning Remains Same

The phases of learning a sign language for a child are the same as learning a spoken language. If a baby's first language is sign language, they will frequently begin to "babble" with their hands rather than their mouth. Because the muscles in a baby's hands develop faster than those in their mouths, signing can be a preferable option for early communication, especially if the youngster cannot speak.

Improve Listening Power

People who are familiar with sign language are frequently better listeners. A person must maintain consistent eye contact with the person who is speaking when using sign language. Unlike spoken languages, sign languages do not allow a person to turn aside from speaking while still listening. This can be a beneficial habit to develop for both spoken and sign language.

Also Read : Disability No Barrier To Success: 24-Year-Old With Hearing Impairment Clears UPSC Exams After Getting Rejected In Placements

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Malayalam 
Sign Language 
Deaf 
Hindi 
English 
Hearing Impaired 
Kerala 
R Bindu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X