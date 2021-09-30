All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Disability No Barrier To Success: 24-Year-Old With Hearing Impairment Clears UPSC Exams After Getting Rejected In Placements

Image Credits: The New Indian Express, Bhaskar Assets

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Disability No Barrier To Success: 24-Year-Old With Hearing Impairment Clears UPSC Exams After Getting Rejected In Placements

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Tamil Nadu,  30 Sep 2021 11:22 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

"I had all the qualities to work in a company, yet I was rejected. That is when I started studying for UPSC," D Ranjith said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Exams Result 2020 on September 24. According to the official data, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The result had perfect gender balance as the male-female ratio in the top 20 list is equal.

In the hearing-impaired category, D Ranjith from Coimbatore topped the list and secured 750th rank. Previously, he has even topped in the state in class 12th. However, his journey to becoming a topper was not easy. When he approached companies during placements, he was rejected. But he kept aiming higher.

Clearing UPSC After Getting Rejected For Placements

"I had all the qualities to work in a company, yet I was rejected. That is when I started studying for UPSC," he said while sharing his journey with The Indian Express.

He travelled from his home to Chennai for his preparations. His family is optimistic that he would land in the Internal Revenue Service with this rank. With this achievement, Ranjith aims to help the disabled community.

The top fiveD candidates marks in the list were Shubham Kumar who secured 1054 marks, AIR second topper and topper among women candidates Jagrati Awasthi secured 1052, and third topper Ankita Jain secured 1051 marks.

The cut-off marks for prelims in the general category was 92.51 and for the Mains exam was 736. For the Final, it was 944.

Also Read: This Snake Dancer's Journey From Being Buried At Birth To Becoming Padma Shri Was No Cakewalk


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
hearing impairment 
UPSC 
Placements 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X