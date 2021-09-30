Disability No Barrier To Success: 24-Year-Old With Hearing Impairment Clears UPSC Exams After Getting Rejected In Placements

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Exams Result 2020 on September 24. According to the official data, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The result had perfect gender balance as the male-female ratio in the top 20 list is equal.

In the hearing-impaired category, D Ranjith from Coimbatore topped the list and secured 750th rank. Previously, he has even topped in the state in class 12th. However, his journey to becoming a topper was not easy. When he approached companies during placements, he was rejected. But he kept aiming higher.

Clearing UPSC After Getting Rejected For Placements

"I had all the qualities to work in a company, yet I was rejected. That is when I started studying for UPSC," he said while sharing his journey with The Indian Express.

He travelled from his home to Chennai for his preparations. His family is optimistic that he would land in the Internal Revenue Service with this rank. With this achievement, Ranjith aims to help the disabled community.

The top fiveD candidates marks in the list were Shubham Kumar who secured 1054 marks, AIR second topper and topper among women candidates Jagrati Awasthi secured 1052, and third topper Ankita Jain secured 1051 marks.



The cut-off marks for prelims in the general category was 92.51 and for the Mains exam was 736. For the Final, it was 944.

