MP's Tribal Outreach! Policy In Place To Legalize Liquor From Mahua

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government has been formulating a new excise policy to legalize the liquor made out of mahua. A tribal community in the state has been making traditional liquor out of mahua for several generations; hence the beverage would be known as 'Heritage Liquor'.

After the policy-making process is complete, the government would give the right to sell the liquor to the tribal community. Moreover, the CM also mentioned that the tribals would be given the right to manage community forests, in which they could plant a forest and would have the right over its fruits and wood.









Other Inclusive Initiatives By The State Government

The state government would provide residential land to the community under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojna. NDTV reported that the state had started the 'Ration Apke Gaon' scheme in which mobile fair price shops would distribute rations to the locals. The ration supply vehicles would reportedly be purchased by providing loans to the youth from the community through banks, and the government would take the guarantee of those loans. The CM said that the government would pay a rent of ₹26,000 every month for each vehicle.

The government would withdraw false and minor cases against people from the tribal community. Moreover, the people would receive free sand to construct their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The government is also pondering upon the thought of granting the right to sell tendu leaves to the tribals. The leaves are plucked from shrubs across central India and wrap bidis, the poor man's cigarette.

CM Chouhan also added that all the loans from private moneylenders on high-interest rates since August 2020 would also end. The government would appoint four rural engineers from the tribal community in every village, and training would be provided to the tribal youth to join the Police or the Army.





