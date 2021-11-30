Kerala Announces Postal Ballot Facility For COVID-19 Patients, Quarantined Voters In Local Body Polls

Ahead of the local body by-elections to 32 wards on December 7, the State Election Commission has announced that it will provide a special postal ballot facility for the electors who are COVID-19 positive or are undergoing quarantine. However, such voters should figure in the special voters' list certified by the District Medical Officer (DMO) concerned.

Door-Step Delivery Of Postal Ballots

The commission will also arrange a door-step delivery of postal ballots for special voters. These voters will be informed beforehand of the scheduled visit of the officials. The special voter will then cast a vote with a tick mark, at a place of his convenience to ensure privacy, The New Indian Express reported.



After casting a vote, the sealed postal ballots can be returned to the polling team or sent via post or delivered by another person to the returning officer concerned.



Electors who have been included in the special voters' list can use the facility till 3 pm on December 6. Those voters who test positive for COVID-19 or have been asked to undergo quarantine after the deadline can cast their vote wearing a PPE kit after all electors in queue till 6 pm have voted. Once all the general voters have cast their votes, the special voters will be given entry into the polling booth. At this time, election officials and polling agents will also be made to wear PPE kits.

The counting of votes will begin at 10 am on December 8, and the special postal ballots received till 10 am on that day will be taken up for counting.

