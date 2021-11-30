All section
Caste discrimination
Kerala Announces Postal Ballot Facility For COVID-19 Patients, Quarantined Voters In Local Body Polls

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Inclusivity
Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Kerala Announces Postal Ballot Facility For COVID-19 Patients, Quarantined Voters In Local Body Polls

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kerala,  30 Nov 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The State Election Commission will also arrange a door-step delivery of postal ballots for special voters. The special voter will then cast a vote with a tick mark, at a place of his convenience to ensure privacy.

Ahead of the local body by-elections to 32 wards on December 7, the State Election Commission has announced that it will provide a special postal ballot facility for the electors who are COVID-19 positive or are undergoing quarantine. However, such voters should figure in the special voters' list certified by the District Medical Officer (DMO) concerned.

Door-Step Delivery Of Postal Ballots

The commission will also arrange a door-step delivery of postal ballots for special voters. These voters will be informed beforehand of the scheduled visit of the officials. The special voter will then cast a vote with a tick mark, at a place of his convenience to ensure privacy, The New Indian Express reported.

After casting a vote, the sealed postal ballots can be returned to the polling team or sent via post or delivered by another person to the returning officer concerned.

Electors who have been included in the special voters' list can use the facility till 3 pm on December 6. Those voters who test positive for COVID-19 or have been asked to undergo quarantine after the deadline can cast their vote wearing a PPE kit after all electors in queue till 6 pm have voted. Once all the general voters have cast their votes, the special voters will be given entry into the polling booth. At this time, election officials and polling agents will also be made to wear PPE kits.

The counting of votes will begin at 10 am on December 8, and the special postal ballots received till 10 am on that day will be taken up for counting.

Also Read: Over 4 Crore Workers Register On E-Shram Portal In 2 Months, 50% Women Beneficiaries


Postal Ballot Facility 
Kerala local body polls 
Kerala Election Commission 
Kerala COVID patients 

