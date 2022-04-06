J&K: Muslims Come Together To Help Hindu Pandit After Violent Attack

Panic took over Hindu Kashmiri Pandits after suspected attacks have resumed in the valley. Bal Krishan Bhat was grievously injured after suffering three bullet injuries after a suspected violent attack on him, followed by two other attacks during the day, which resulted in the killing of a CRPF personnel and two civilians injured. Monday's attack was the first such instance since October 2021, when the terrorists shot dead ML Bindroo, a prominent businessman in Srinagar. The government had increased the security for Kashmiri Hindus after Bindroo's death.

Targeted Attacks On Hindu Families

After the attack, Bhat's family received immense support from their Hindu neighbours, who rushed him to the hospital and camped outside his house to ward off any trouble that might occur, reported The Hindu. Anil Bhat, the victims' brother, rued the decision to stay back in Kashmir in 1990. Three Kashmiri Pandit families were affected by the attacking Choutigam, for which Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) has claimed responsibility. Officials said that even though Bhat is in the hospital and stable, the remaining two families maintain a low profile in their villages to avoid targeted attacks on civilians.

The attack on migrant workers was the second attack in two days and the fourth in a fortnight, which occurred in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Officials said the alleged militants opened fire on CRPF personnel in the Maisuma area of Srinagar. Both of them were taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival. Unlike the attacks in 2021, the shootings were not aimed to kill people with targets on their limbs.

