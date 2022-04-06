All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
J&K: Muslims Come Together To Help Hindu Pandit After Violent Attack

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Hindustan Times

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

J&K: Muslims Come Together To Help Hindu Pandit After Violent Attack

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jammu and Kashmir,  6 April 2022 12:43 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The firing on Bal Krishan, of Chotigam village, followed two other attacks during the day in the Valley. The violent attack left a CRPF personnel dead and three others injured, including two migrant workers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Panic took over Hindu Kashmiri Pandits after suspected attacks have resumed in the valley. Bal Krishan Bhat was grievously injured after suffering three bullet injuries after a suspected violent attack on him, followed by two other attacks during the day, which resulted in the killing of a CRPF personnel and two civilians injured. Monday's attack was the first such instance since October 2021, when the terrorists shot dead ML Bindroo, a prominent businessman in Srinagar. The government had increased the security for Kashmiri Hindus after Bindroo's death.

Targeted Attacks On Hindu Families

After the attack, Bhat's family received immense support from their Hindu neighbours, who rushed him to the hospital and camped outside his house to ward off any trouble that might occur, reported The Hindu. Anil Bhat, the victims' brother, rued the decision to stay back in Kashmir in 1990. Three Kashmiri Pandit families were affected by the attacking Choutigam, for which Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) has claimed responsibility. Officials said that even though Bhat is in the hospital and stable, the remaining two families maintain a low profile in their villages to avoid targeted attacks on civilians.

The attack on migrant workers was the second attack in two days and the fourth in a fortnight, which occurred in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Officials said the alleged militants opened fire on CRPF personnel in the Maisuma area of Srinagar. Both of them were taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival. Unlike the attacks in 2021, the shootings were not aimed to kill people with targets on their limbs.

Also Read: Aakar Patel, Ex-Journalist And Amnesty India Chief, Stopped From Travelling Abroad At Bengaluru Airport

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
J&K 
militant Attack 
Kashmiri Hindus 
Pandit 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X