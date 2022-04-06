All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Aakar Patel, Ex-Journalist And Amnesty India Chief, Stopped From Travelling Abroad At Bengaluru Airport

Image Credit: Twitter/ Aakar Patel, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Aakar Patel, Ex-Journalist And Amnesty India Chief, Stopped From Travelling Abroad At Bengaluru Airport

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  6 April 2022 9:29 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Patel had recently recovered his passport from a Surat court in connection with a case filed by a BJP legislator and was set to travel to the US on Wednesday morning at the invitation of a few universities to deliver lectures.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Immigration officials at the Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL) stopped the former Amnesty India International Chief Aakar Patel from travelling to the United States. The officials cited that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued a lookout notice for Patel in relation to a case against Amnesty India in 2019. Patel had recently recovered his passport from the Surat Court and was set to fly to the US at the invitation of several universities to deliver lectures. Moreover, Surat's trial court released Patel's passport from March 1 to May 30 to allow his travel to the US.

'Look Out Circular' Against Patel

Patel took to Twitter to express his shock and displeasure at the airport on Wednesday morning. He wrote, "When I went to the airport this morning, the immigration said I am on the Look Out Circular (LOC) from the CBI. This was something that I did not know. I have presented myself to the CBI whenever they have called me. I don't know why should they have a lookout circular for someone they know about," Patel, 51, said on Wednesday morning. "I found out that I was on the lookout list only when I went to the airport. It happened after check-in at immigration. We put our bags in and had to go through immigration", The Indian Express reported.

ED Searched Amnesty India Properties In 2018

The CBI had raided Amnesty International India in November 2020, and the case against the same is under trial in the CMM Court at Rouse Avenue. The former journalist mentioned that a BJP legislator filed the case against him during his tenure as the Chief of the Indian arm of the international organization. Patel had to submit his passport as a security for the bail; however, when several international universities, like Berkeley and New York University, invited him for delivering lectures. After that, Patel applied to the Surat Court for retrieving his passport, where the government and the public prosecutor strongly objected.

The Enforcement Directorate had searched the properties of Amnesty India after accusations of the organization dodging the rules of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) after being denied registration under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Also Read: India's Notorious Section 498A Has More Bads Than Goods, Here's Why

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Aakar Patel 
Bengaluru Airport 
Passport 
CBI 
Immigration officials 
Amnesty India International 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X