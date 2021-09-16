India Ranks Last Among 40 Countries In Helping Poor Nations: Study

The 2021 edition of the Commitment to Development Index, India scored a zero out of a possible 100. The index assesses a country's compliance with policies that aid in the development of poorer nations. The Centre for Global Development, a US-based think tank, has been publishing the index since 2003. It ranks the world's high and middle-income countries under three sub-headings: Development Finance, Exchange and Global Public Goods.

Three Major Categories

India contributes 3 per cent in Development Finance, whereas Sweden, a country with a perfect score in the index, contributes 95 per cent. Investment, trade and migration fall under the exchange category, whereas environment, health, security and technology come under the global public goods.

According to the website, "The Commitment to Development Index ranks 40 of the world's most powerful countries on their dedication to policies that affect more than five billion people living in poorer nations." Moreover, the index scores countries relative to their size and economic weight to measure countries according to their potential to help.

India Ranked 37 On The Index

India entered the index for the first time in 2020 and ranked at 37 last year, ahead of Israel, UAE and Israel. The country's new restrictions on exporting food and medical goods amounted to 138 separate product restrictions. The index further depicted that our consumption of antibiotics is below the global CDI average. India's best performance is on the environment component, where it comes in the top 10. The international ranking compliments India in a significant reduction in its greenhouse gases. It can improve the most in trade, development finance, and health, coming in the bottom two countries in each case.

As per the index, Sweden bagged first place, followed by France in the second and Norway in third place. Sweden and France also topped the environment component as each applied a relatively high price to carbon. The topmost country also has lower emissions per head.

