All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Ranks Last Among 40 Countries In Helping Poor Nations: Study

Image Credit: Pixabay

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

India Ranks Last Among 40 Countries In Helping Poor Nations: Study

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  16 Sep 2021 2:02 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

In the latest edition of the Commitment to Development Index, which checks the countries' policies that aid the development of poor countries, India scored zero out of 100.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The 2021 edition of the Commitment to Development Index, India scored a zero out of a possible 100. The index assesses a country's compliance with policies that aid in the development of poorer nations. The Centre for Global Development, a US-based think tank, has been publishing the index since 2003. It ranks the world's high and middle-income countries under three sub-headings: Development Finance, Exchange and Global Public Goods.

Three Major Categories

India contributes 3 per cent in Development Finance, whereas Sweden, a country with a perfect score in the index, contributes 95 per cent. Investment, trade and migration fall under the exchange category, whereas environment, health, security and technology come under the global public goods.

According to the website, "The Commitment to Development Index ranks 40 of the world's most powerful countries on their dedication to policies that affect more than five billion people living in poorer nations." Moreover, the index scores countries relative to their size and economic weight to measure countries according to their potential to help.

India Ranked 37 On The Index

India entered the index for the first time in 2020 and ranked at 37 last year, ahead of Israel, UAE and Israel. The country's new restrictions on exporting food and medical goods amounted to 138 separate product restrictions. The index further depicted that our consumption of antibiotics is below the global CDI average. India's best performance is on the environment component, where it comes in the top 10. The international ranking compliments India in a significant reduction in its greenhouse gases. It can improve the most in trade, development finance, and health, coming in the bottom two countries in each case.

As per the index, Sweden bagged first place, followed by France in the second and Norway in third place. Sweden and France also topped the environment component as each applied a relatively high price to carbon. The topmost country also has lower emissions per head.

Also Read: Among Hill States, Uttarakhand Records Maximum Rape, Child Abuses Cases: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Indian policies 
Poor nations 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X