Among Hill States, Uttarakhand Records Maximum Rape, Child Abuses Cases: Report

Among the nine Himalayan states, Uttarakhand recorded the maximum number of rape and child sexual abuse cases in 2020, reported the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The state reported 487 cases of sexual assault, the highest among the nine states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Close on the heels of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh reported the second-highest number of rape cases -- 331, followed by Tripura with 79 such cases. Among other Himalayan states, Meghalaya reported 67 cases and Mizoram 33 cases.

Cases Registered Under POCSO

Among the cases reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2020, Uttarakhand was at the top of the list with 573 cases, followed by Meghalaya with 328 cases and Tripura with 143 cases, Hindustan Times reported.

Mizoram had 105 cases registered, Sikkim had 98 cases under the POCSO Act. Himachal Pradesh reported the least number of cases (5).

Cases Under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

The Himalayan state registered 1282 cases under NDPS Act last year. It was the second-highest among all the Himalayan states after Himachal Pradesh which reported the maximum number of cases-- 1538 in the same year.

Among the crimes, the maximum cases recorded were related to drug trafficking. Taking cognisance of the recurring events of the crime, the government had recently announced forming an anti-drug policy to capture the accused.

