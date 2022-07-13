Inclusive Approach! Assam Government Appoints 280 Specially-Abled Candidates As Teachers

All section
Caste discrimination
Picture Credit: Twitter/ Ranoj Pegu

Inclusivity
Assam,  13 July 2022 9:54 AM GMT

On Tuesday, the Assam government appointed 280 specially-abled candidates to the post of regular teachers in various state districts under the Directorate of Elementary Education in Assam.

In an inclusive approach, the Assam government distributed appointment letters for the post of regular teachers to 280 specially-abled candidates on Tuesday. The candidates will now be posted to different state districts under the Directorate of Elementary Education in Assam. The initiative will further bolster the education system of Assam to reach new heights.

The state education minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, distributed the appointment letters among the selected candidates at an event held at the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Convection and Training Centre in Dispur, Assam. Senior government and elementary education department officials were present at the event.

'Equal Opportunity For All'

The teachers were shortlisted based on the state Teacher Eligibility Test, TET which was conducted in an accessible and fairly manner, claims state administration. Upon result declaration, a total of 280 specially-abled candidates were shortlisted, out of which 193 have been appointed to the lower primary schools, 75 in the upper primary schools, and 12 teachers are appointed for the science subject in upper primary.

The state education minister, while giving his speech at the event, said, "Under the guidance and leadership of Assam's Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, a revolutionary change has come to light where teachers have been appointed by organising Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examinations in a free and fair manner," reported The Print. The minister added that more such initiatives are scheduled to be executed in a phased manner to strengthen the education system of the state further.

Also Read: My Story: 'Journey From Being Airport Cleaner To Tech Hub Founder Wasn't Easy, But Worth It'

