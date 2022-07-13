All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: Journey From Being Airport Cleaner To Tech Hub Founder Wasnt Easy, But Worth It

Picture Credit: Aamir Qutub

My Story

My Story: 'Journey From Being Airport Cleaner To Tech Hub Founder Wasn't Easy, But Worth It'

Uttar Pradesh,  13 July 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Founder of a web development company, Aamir Qutub, comes from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where he nurtured his dream of studying abroad and owning a business someday. A decade ago, he enrolled himself in an MBA course at Australia’s Deakin University and worked as an airport cleaner side by side.

I grew up in the small city of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and dreamed of studying abroad and owning a business. I completed my early education at STS High School and then did my graduation from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech). The financial conditions at home were unstable, but my capacity to dream big never stopped.

After my studies at AMU, I submitted over 200 application forms to different companies for a job but never heard back. After my father agreed to invest Rs 5 lakh in my studies, I shifted to Australia to pursue my Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Deakin University. Life wasn't easy; everything was new for me- people, culture, location, food, and Australian English. It was scary for me as my English has never been good.

'Struggled For A Better Tomorrow'

In Australia, too, I struggled to get a job to make ends meet. My father had already invested a significant amount in my studies, so I didn't want him to support me financially again for living in Australia. It was tough to find new jobs as it required prior experience. While studying, I landed an airport cleaner job where I worked from 6 am to 6 pm, four days a week. Later, I realised that It was affecting my learning and college studies as most of my time were taken by this job.

I left the airport cleaning job and took another delivering newspaper as it gave me ample time to focus on my studies. After some time of hustle, I got a breakthrough when I bagged an internship at Techie ICT in Geelong. As a result of my dedication and consistent effort, I was promoted to the post of operation manager. It was an overwhelming experience and feeling as I finally got a job of my interest.

Later, my company was impressed by my work and efforts; as a result, I was promoted to the general manager, GM post. I sincerely completed my post-graduation and worked full-time in the company on the same post. At the age of 25, I became the youngest GM of the company. Through my dedication and skills, I increased the company's revenue by over 300 per cent in just a few months of becoming a GM.

Then, I decided to start my own business- Monkey Proprietor Ltd, by investing AUD 4,000 from my savings. With an impressive response from clients, now I have a team of 100 employees who work with the same dedication and interest. I was awarded 'Australian Young Business Leader of the year.' Throughout my life, I just wanted to pursue what I liked and had a self-belief in achieving my dreams. The journey filled with challenges wasn't easy, but I really enjoyed it.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

