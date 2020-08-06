Human Rights

Uttar Pradesh Couple Burnt Alive By Woman's Family In Suspected Honour Killing

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   6 Aug 2020 11:13 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: aniportalimages

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 19-year-old woman and her lover were allegedly burnt to death by the woman's family members in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

The incident took place on Wednesday, August 5, when the couple was allegedly found by the family members in a compromising position.

"They allegedly locked them in a hut and set them on fire," India Today quoted Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh as saying.

Both of them were rushed to a local hospital in serious condition. While Bhola, 23, died in the hospital, Priyanka suffered 80 per cent burns and was referred to another facility in Kanpur. She succumbed to her injuries on the way.

While an FIR has been lodged against nine members of Priyanka's family, three of them have been arrested, said an official. Police are making an effort to nab the other accused.

The post-mortems will be conducted on August 6.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

