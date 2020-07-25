Delhi: CRPF Sub-Inspector Shoots Dead Colleague Over Argument, Kills Self

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector shot dead another CRPF inspector with his service weapon before taking his life in Delhi's Lodhi Estate area on Friday night, July 24.

The incident took place at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), police said.

The police team reached the spot to find two CRPF jawans lying dead on the floor.

As per preliminary investigation, a fight between the two jawans escalated and led to Sub-inspector Karnail Singh opening fire at his colleague Dashrat Singh. While the Inspector was from Haryana's Rohtak, the sub-inspector hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a fratricidal event last night, one SI of 122 Bn of CRPF shot dead an Inspector of the same Bn before getting himself shot with his service weapon. The incident at 61, Lodhi Estate is an aberration which seems to have been committed on the spur of the moment. An enquiry has been ordered to establish the facts of the matter and will be taken to its logical end," NDTV quoted M Dhinakaran, DIG, official spokesperson CRPF, as saying.

An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

