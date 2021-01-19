J&K: Srinagar Sets Up One-Stop Centre 'Sakhi' To Help Women In Distress

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, a one-stop centre 'Sakhi' has been launched to help women in distress.

According to the news agency ANI, the initiative was jointly launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the district administration in Srinagar's Bemina area on Monday, January 18.

"This scheme by the Ministry will surely help women who are battling with any form of violence. At the centre, we provide medical help, psychological help, police help or any other legal help free of cost to women who are facing or have faced any form of violence," said Centre Head Administrator, Bisma.

Sakhi, a one-stop centre to help women in distress or suffered violence, set up in Bemina area of #Srinagar, opened recently. The centre, an initiative of the Ministry of #Women and Child Development, has been set up in association with the district administration.#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/gewG2Hyk64 — Nuzhat Andrabi (@AndrabiNuzhat) January 18, 2021

Bisma further added that although the scheme was started by the Ministry in 2015, it has now been implemented in Srinagar.



Explaining the importance of having a centre, she said that violence can be inside the house, sexual harassment, stalking, eve-teasing, receiving obscene calls among others. Hence her team works with the ground level workers— the Anganwadi workers who can act as intermediaries. They can not only inform people about the centre but also share their concerns and reach out.

Junaid Alam, the relative of a victim said, "This centre is definitely going to be beneficial for women. Many women feel scared to come out and report such cases. Every facility at this centre is free. No money is required at this centre."



