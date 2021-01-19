Human Rights

J&K: Srinagar Sets Up One-Stop Centre 'Sakhi' To Help Women In Distress

Explaining the importance of having a centre, the Head Administrator said that violence can be inside the house, sexual harassment, stalking, eve-teasing, receiving obscene calls among others. Hence her team works with the ground level workers— the Anganwadi workers who can act as intermediaries. They can not only inform people about the centre but also share their concerns and reach out.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   19 Jan 2021 9:28 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
J&K: Srinagar Sets Up One-Stop Centre Sakhi To Help Women In Distress

Image Credits: ANI, IFace

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, a one-stop centre 'Sakhi' has been launched to help women in distress.

According to the news agency ANI, the initiative was jointly launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the district administration in Srinagar's Bemina area on Monday, January 18.

"This scheme by the Ministry will surely help women who are battling with any form of violence. At the centre, we provide medical help, psychological help, police help or any other legal help free of cost to women who are facing or have faced any form of violence," said Centre Head Administrator, Bisma.

Bisma further added that although the scheme was started by the Ministry in 2015, it has now been implemented in Srinagar.

Explaining the importance of having a centre, she said that violence can be inside the house, sexual harassment, stalking, eve-teasing, receiving obscene calls among others. Hence her team works with the ground level workers— the Anganwadi workers who can act as intermediaries. They can not only inform people about the centre but also share their concerns and reach out.

Junaid Alam, the relative of a victim said, "This centre is definitely going to be beneficial for women. Many women feel scared to come out and report such cases. Every facility at this centre is free. No money is required at this centre."

Also Read: Madurai Couple Print 'Google Pay', 'PhonePe' Codes On Wedding Invitation Cards To Collect 'Gift Cash'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian