Chhattisgarh: Police Register Rape Case Against Former Director of Medical Education

Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday, August 25 booked former Director of Medical Education (DME) for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of providing her with a job in 2018.

The Raipur police officials booked Dr SL Adile on the basis of the statement filed by the woman in Mahila thana (woman's police station) on Monday, Hindustan Times reported.

"The woman, a native of Kanker district who works as a private counsellor at state-run DKS hospital, had recently complained to Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that she had been raped by the accused in 2018 at his house in Raipur," said Manjula Rathore, Station House Officer, Mahila Thana, NDTV reported.

The officer highlighted that the accused befriended the woman when he was posted as Dean of Raigarh Medical College in 2017. In 2018, he allegedly sexually exploited her under the pretext of providing her with a job.

While the investigation is still being carried out, the accused has been charged under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police officer said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

"The complainant, in her statement, alleged that the accused had raped her on the pretext of offering her a job in 2018. We have registered a case under section 376 and probe as started," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Yadav.

After the alleged incident came to the fore, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo removed the accused former director from his post on August 21.

