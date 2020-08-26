Actor Sonu Sood announced that he will be offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida in a tweet.



He also added that these workers have been provided jobs in garment factories of the region through the Pravasi Rojgar initiative.

"I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar." shared Sonu Sood.

"With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause @pravasirojgar," he wrote alongside the poster promising that the workers will be put up at a "hygienic staying facility".

Since the lockdown, he has come forward multiple times to help those in urgent needs. Many people reach out to him on twitter asking help and his team instantly replies back to them.

He has helped many migrant workers reach their home when they were stranded during the lockdown. His noble efforts have been lauded on the internet.

The actor along with his team has set up a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation during the lockdown.

