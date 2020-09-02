Over 87,000 Health Staff Infected With COVID-19 In India, 74% Cases From Six States

Over 87,000 healthcare workers across the country have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the official data.

Economic Times reported that six states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal and Gujarat account for nearly three-fourths of the total infections or around 74 per cent of the caseloads.

The data also revealed that these states also reported over 86 per cent of the 573 deaths due to the infection.

Maharashtra which has been the epicentre in the country reporting over eight lakh confirmed coronavirus cases so far which roughly accounted for around 28 per cent of the infected healthcare workers and over 50 per cent of the total deaths, according to the data.

While Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had tested over a lakh healthcare workers each till August 28, Karnataka reported only 12,260 of them infected.

Tamil Nadu reported 11,169 cases that included doctors, nurses and ASHA workers. The three states together accounted for 55 per cent of the total cases and the highest number of deaths among healthcare workers.

Raising concern over the data, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that all doctors who have died of COVID-19 be treated at par with martyrs of the armed forces.

The organisation also sought that the dependents be provided government jobs in accordance with their qualifications, reported The New Indian Express.

"All doctors who have laid down their lives in fighting this epidemic should be treated at par with the martyrs of Indian Armed Forces and acknowledged appropriately. The surviving spouse or dependent should be provided with a government job as per their qualifications," the IMA said



"We are also writing to you at this juncture since it has been predicted that India will top the world in a number of cases in a few weeks. Healthcare manpower is precious. Uniform practices have to be put in place throughout the country," it added.

Also Read: Kerala CM Pinarayi: Free Food Kits For 88 Lakh Families For Next Four Months