Kerala CM Pinarayi: Free Food Kits For 88 Lakh Families For Next Four Months

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed on Sunday that the free food kit distribution of Kerala government handed out during the COVID-19 lockdown will continue for the next four months.

About 88 lakh ration cardholders in the state will receive the free food kits. The free food kits distributed consists of items like rice, pulses, masala, oil, jaggery, sugar, salt, etc. The free food kit will continue for another four months via the ration shops, while welfare pensions have been increased by ₹100.

This will positively affect 58 lakh people in the state, the Chief Minister said. Meanwhile, reports of the low quality of jaggery, in the food kits distributed by the government on Onam, surfaced recently. Following this, jaggery was taken off from the to be distributed kits and was replaced with sugar. Pinarayi Vijayan also announced the action plan of the state government for the next 100 days.

"This 100-day action plan is the Kerala Government's Onam gift for its people. Kerala's economic growth should not be stagnant during the COVID-19 season. We have to face new challenges as per the changing needs of the people," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The Health sector is also expected to receive a major boost as the CM announced upgradation of health facilities and creation of more vacancies in the health sector." stated The New Indian Express.

153 Primary Health Centres will be upgraded to Family Health Centres. Further, to boost socio-economic development in the state, the Chief Minister also announced initiatives for various sectors like agriculture, water, electricity, spots and culture, Kudumbasree, local self-governance and even in traditional sectors like coir and cashew.