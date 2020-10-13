National Commission For Minorities Seeks Report From West Bengal Government On Turban Controversy
The controversial incident was reported after a video clip showed the West Bengal police allegedly assaulting a Sikh and pulling his turban during a BJP rally held in Howrah.
The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has requested the West Bengal government for a report within the next 15 days, related to the issue of a Sikh's turban being allegedly pulled off by the state police during a political rally last week.
A letter was sent to the West Bengal Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP of the state police where the NCM mentioned about the complaint received by the commission from Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a senior leader of Delhi BJP unit, on October 8.
"The undersigned is directed to request you to send a report in this matter could be placed before the commission for its consideration," the letter signed by the joint of NCM, DE Richards read.
The letter's copy has also been marked to the Director-General of Police of the West Bengal police for "similar action." According to an NDTV report, the controversial incident was reported on Thursday after a video clip showed the West Bengal police allegedly assaulting a Sikh and pulling his turban during a BJP rally held in Howrah.
The cops have stated that the man identified as Balwinder Singh, a security official attached to the BJP, possessed a firearm while attending the BJP rally to the state secretariat Nabanna on October 8 and his turban "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued."
However, senior officials of the state government refused to comment on the incident after the video went viral on social media. The Trinamool Congress government has been blamed by the BJP for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.
In a response to the allegations made by the BJP, TMC has citied the claims as "baseless" and criticised the BJP for "trying to communalise the issue." In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Bengal home department said, "Our Sikh brothers and sisters live in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony…with respect from all of us for their faith and practices."
"A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm amidst 'agitationists' (sic) in an agitation that was not authorised is now being twisted out of context, being distorted, and being given communal colours in fractious and partisan interest," the tweet further read.
Also Read: Jharkhand: Cop Gives Electric Shocks On Private Parts Of 'Thief', Protests Break Out