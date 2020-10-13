National Commission For Minorities Seeks Report From West Bengal Government On Turban Controversy

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has requested the West Bengal government for a report within the next 15 days, related to the issue of a Sikh's turban being allegedly pulled off by the state police during a political rally last week.



A letter was sent to the West Bengal Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP of the state police where the NCM mentioned about the complaint received by the commission from Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a senior leader of Delhi BJP unit, on October 8. "The undersigned is directed to request you to send a report in this matter could be placed before the commission for its consideration," the letter signed by the joint of NCM, DE Richards read.

West Bengal police is lying shamelessly. Rather than accepting their inhumanity and apologising; they are trying to cover up!



Pls watch this video footage and tell us if this isn't disgrace of a Sikh's Kesh and turban... then what is it !!@WBPolice @MamataOfficial Ji @TimesNow https://t.co/rusaYqYcXg pic.twitter.com/SCcddFILd8 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 10, 2020

The letter's copy has also been marked to the Director-General of Police of the West Bengal police for "similar action." According to an NDTV report, the controversial incident was reported on Thursday after a video clip showed the West Bengal police allegedly assaulting a Sikh and pulling his turban during a BJP rally held in Howrah.

The cops have stated that the man identified as Balwinder Singh, a security official attached to the BJP, possessed a firearm while attending the BJP rally to the state secretariat Nabanna on October 8 and his turban "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued."

The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020