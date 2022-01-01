'Most Violent Year For Christians': Over 500 Complaints, 486 Cases Of Violence Registered In 2021

The year 2021 proved to be the most violent for Christians in India, with over 500 registered complaints and nearly 486 incidents of violence against the community, up by 75 percent compared to the previous year, with 279 cases.

The figures were revealed by the United Christian Front (UCF) on Friday, December 31.

The report shows the number of incidents registered per month. December and November recorded the maximum number of violence cases, with 104 incidents, most of them around the Christmas Day celebrations.

Cases Escalated Year-to-Year

There has been a massive increase in cases registered against the community members in the last seven years. In 2014, there were about 127 cases, 142 in 2015, 226 in 2016, 248 in 2017, 292 in 2018, and 328 in 2019, Hindustan Times reported.

States With Maximum Cases

Northern states reported the highest figures; Uttar Pradesh saw the maximum number of alleged crimes, with 102 instances, followed by Chhattisgarh with 90. Jharkhand was third in the list with 44 cases, and Madhya Pradesh reported 38.

Harmoney For Christians Failed

UCF said that the universal national slogan of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas' proved hollow when it came to the crimes against Christians.

"The incidents have proved to be a rhetorical bell for the Christian Minority population of India. The steady year-on-year increase in violence against the peace-loving community escalated in the last quarter to alarming numbers," HT quoted the front's statement.

False Propoganga, Communal Hatred Primary Reasons

The report clearly stated that the environment of communal hatred, false propaganda of conversions, fabricated information, and inflammatory speeches were primary reasons resulting in violence. Most of the incidents were instigated by self-declared religious groups and other extremist organisations.

UCF also highlighted the laxity on behalf of the police. The front said the department failed to address the cases registered, despite the directions to the government from the Supreme Court of India.

