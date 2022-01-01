Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Die, At Least 14 Injured; PM Declares Ex-Gratia For Bereaved Families

An unfortunate incident was reported from the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, where 12 devotees lost their lives, and at least 14 were injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra.

The rescue operations were started immediately, and all the injured have been taken to hospitals, and some are reportedly under critical condition.

What Triggered The Tragedy?

The police said the incident took place around 2:45 am at the shrine's sanctum. Reportedly, a swarm of people moved in one direction after an argument broke out, which resulted in people pushing each other and triggering a stampede, ANI reported.

Vaishno devi katra me machi bout beed bin a darshan krke lout rahe yatri pic.twitter.com/fkePI6KyK9 — Sonu Lasotra (@SonuLasotra) December 31, 2021

The pilgrims had come to pay their respects to the goddess on the occasion of the new year and entered the Bhawan. However, most of them entered the Bhawan without permission slips.



Inquiry Ordered

Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families and recovery for the injured. The Governor also briefed the Prime Minister about the incident.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Sinha has ordered a high-level inquiry and shared the helpline numbers of the Vaishno Devi shrine board.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos:

01991-234804

01991-234053



Other Helpline nos:

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room

01991245763/ 9419839557 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022

Medical Assistance To Injured



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and said he was personally monitoring the matter. He has issued instructions to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

The government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of devotees who died in the incident. For the injured, the authorities would provide ₹50,000.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2022





The Union Territory authorities have also confirmed an ex-gratia of Rs10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Taking cognisance of the matter, the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to those injured. The shrine board will bear the cost of treatment.



Registration Resumed

Hours after the unfortunate incident, the Bhawan authorities resumed the registration. Earlier, the yatra to the holy shrine was suspended for a short time.

