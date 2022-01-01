Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Die, At Least 14 Injured; PM Declares Ex-Gratia For Bereaved Families

An unfortunate incident was reported from the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, where 12 devotees lost their lives, and at least 14 were injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra.
The rescue operations were started immediately, and all the injured have been taken to hospitals, and some are reportedly under critical condition.
What Triggered The Tragedy?
The police said the incident took place around 2:45 am at the shrine's sanctum. Reportedly, a swarm of people moved in one direction after an argument broke out, which resulted in people pushing each other and triggering a stampede, ANI reported.
The pilgrims had come to pay their respects to the goddess on the occasion of the new year and entered the Bhawan. However, most of them entered the Bhawan without permission slips.
Inquiry Ordered
Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families and recovery for the injured. The Governor also briefed the Prime Minister about the incident.
Taking cognisance of the matter, Sinha has ordered a high-level inquiry and shared the helpline numbers of the Vaishno Devi shrine board.
Medical Assistance To Injured
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and said he was personally monitoring the matter. He has issued instructions to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.
The government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of devotees who died in the incident. For the injured, the authorities would provide ₹50,000.
The Union Territory authorities have also confirmed an ex-gratia of Rs10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Taking cognisance of the matter, the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to those injured. The shrine board will bear the cost of treatment.
Registration Resumed
Hours after the unfortunate incident, the Bhawan authorities resumed the registration. Earlier, the yatra to the holy shrine was suspended for a short time.
