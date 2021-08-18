Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies In Police Custody In Gwalior, 5 Cops Suspended

A man in his early thirties, who was rounded up and detained by the Madhya Pradesh police in relation to illegal betting, died in police custody in Gwalior district on Monday, August 16. At least five police personnel including the officer in charge have been suspended.

Gwalior's Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi stated that two people had been taken into custody for interrogation by a team from Inderganj police station due to their alleged involvement in accepting bets, on Monday night.

One of the detainees, Sonu Bansal, used to work with a private firm. He was brought to the police station around 8 PM. Bansal's family alleged that he had gone to the local market when cops took him away in a police vehicle.

"The deceased was rounded up as he was suspected to be involved in gambling. He died after being in police custody for around 2 hours. Information of his death was received around 11 pm and a case was registered after getting confirmation from the hospital," Sanghi said, as per The Times of India.

The SP stated that Bansal vomited after drinking water, an hour after he was detained. As his health deteriorated, the cops rushed him to the Jayarogya Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.

In charge of Inderganj police station Rajendra Parihar, assistant sub-inspector Brajlal, and three constables have been suspended and further investigation is underway, the official said, as per NDTV.

'Threat To Human Rights Are Highest In Police Stations'

On August 8, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the "threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in police stations". The Chief Justice pointed out that custodial torture and other police atrocities are problems that are still prevailing in society.

"The threat to human rights and bodily integrity is the highest in police stations... Going by recent reports, even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment," the Chief Justice said.

With this statement, the CJI has reaffirmed the fears of the people. The Chief Justice pointed out that in spite of constitutional declarations and guarantees, the lack of legal representation at the police stations is a huge detriment to arrested/detained persons. The first few hours after arrest or detention often decide the fate of the case for the accused, he said.

