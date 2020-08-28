Uttar Pradesh: Man, Woman Assaulted & Paraded In Village For Alleged Affair, Two Arrested

A 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man with physical disabilities were assaulted in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Wednesday, August 26, as her relatives suspected they were having an affair. The woman's husband died by suicide two months back.

Two of the woman's relatives have been arrested, including her brother in law. The accused include cousins and an uncle of the woman's husband.

They shaved the duo's heads, blackened their faces, draped them with a garland of slippers, and paraded them, reported The Indian Express.

According to Kannauj SP Amrendra Prasad Singh, the victims were neighbours. They were both dependent on farming, and the woman's relatives did not like that the man helped her.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against eight people, all from the Dalit community, said senior Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh at Gursahaiganj station.

