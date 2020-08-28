Human Rights

Uttar Pradesh: Man, Woman Assaulted & Paraded In Village For Alleged Affair, Two Arrested

They shaved the duo’s heads, blackened their faces, draped them with a garland of slippers, and paraded them.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   28 Aug 2020 9:14 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Uttar Pradesh: Man, Woman Assaulted & Paraded In Village For Alleged Affair, Two Arrested

A 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man with physical disabilities were assaulted in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Wednesday, August 26, as her relatives suspected they were having an affair. The woman's husband died by suicide two months back.

Two of the woman's relatives have been arrested, including her brother in law. The accused include cousins and an uncle of the woman's husband.

They shaved the duo's heads, blackened their faces, draped them with a garland of slippers, and paraded them, reported The Indian Express.

According to Kannauj SP Amrendra Prasad Singh, the victims were neighbours. They were both dependent on farming, and the woman's relatives did not like that the man helped her.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against eight people, all from the Dalit community, said senior Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh at Gursahaiganj station.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Woman Constable Raped By Colleague At COVID Centre, Arrested


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian