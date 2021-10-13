10 Crore Women Provided Toilets, 4 Crore Houses Provided Access To Electricity Over Last 7 Years: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, October 12, said that10 crore women have been provided toilets and 4 crore houses now have access to electricity in the last seven years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government.

The minister made these statements at the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Foundation Day programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of India) also attended the event. Livemint quoted Shah as saying, "In the last seven years, about 60 crore underprivileged people have been taken care of through government schemes, they felt assured that there's somebody for them. 10 crore women have been provided with toilets, about four crore houses provided access to electricity."

2 Crore People Provided With Houses

The minister added that 2 crore people have been provided with houses. He further went on to add that the Government led by the Prime Minister has ensured the protection of human rights of the 60 crore underprivileged population. Seven crore people were given financial assistance by the Centre directly to their bank accounts, which were opened for the first time.

The minister added that the Centre has launched an ambitious scheme to give potable water to every household in the country and 2 crore families will be given clean water through pipes soon, thereby protecting their basic human rights.

The minister said the NHRC, since its inception, has disposed of 20 lakh cases and awarded ₹ 205 crore relief to scores of people for violation of human rights, which is commendable.

