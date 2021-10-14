All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
A Downward Slide! Indias Ranks Slips By 7 Spots To 101 On Global Hunger Index

Image Credit: Pixabay

Human Rights
The Logical Indian Crew

A Downward Slide! India's Ranks Slips By 7 Spots To 101 On Global Hunger Index

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Others/World,  14 Oct 2021 2:17 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

In fact, India is even behind most of the neighbouring countries. While Pakistan ranks 92 on the index, Nepal and Bangladesh stand at 76.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India's rank has slipped seven spots on the Global Hunger Index from 94 in 2020 to 101 this year. The index released on Thursday, October 14, places India among the 31 countries out of 116 countries where hunger has been identified as serious.

A glimpse of how dire the situation reflects on the data. Only 15 countries fare worse than India and they are Papua New Guinea (102), Afghanistan (103), Nigeria (103), Congo (105), Mozambique (106), Sierra Leone (106), Timor-Leste (108), Haiti (109), Liberia (110), Madagascar (111), Democratic Republic of Congo (112), Chad (113), Central African Republic (114), Yemen (115) and Somalia (116).


Pakistan, Bangladesh Fare Better Than India

In fact, India is even behind most of the neighbouring countries, reported The Hindu. While Pakistan ranks 92 on the index, Nepal and Bangladesh stand at 76. The index keeps a track of key indicators used to measure progress toward Zero Hunger by 2030 at national, regional, and global levels. Based on the values of the four indicatorsundernourishment, child wasting, child stunting and child mortalitythe GHI determines hunger on a 100-point scale, where 0 is the best possible score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst.

Somalia has the highest level of hunger according to the GHI ranking (50.8), which is considered extremely alarming. Somalia is preceded by five countries with levels of hunger that are alarming — Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Yemen — and 31 countries that have serious levels of hunger.


Other Key Findings Of The Study

Although GHI scores show that global hunger has been declining since 2000, coinciding with a decline in extreme poverty in that period, progress is slowing, mentioned Global Hunger Index on its website. While the GHI score for the world fell 4.7 points, from 25.1 to 20.4, between 2006 and 2012, it has fallen just 2.5 points since 2012.

The index states that the regions where hunger levels are the highest are Africa South of the Sahara and South Asia. It also states that climate change is exacerbating food insecurity through higher temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events.

It also stated that the ongoing COVID pandemic is worsening food insecurity. It added that in South Asia hunger is driven largely by child undernutrition, particularly as measured by child wasting.

Also Read: Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To Six-Month Low At 10.6% In September


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Global Hunger Index 
India 
Ranking 
Food insecurity 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X